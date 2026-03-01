Cozmalab Expands Its Operations with the Opening of Its First Retail Branch at Al Mirqab Mall

Cozmalab, a leading supplier of salon furniture in Qatar and a trusted beauty distributor, announces the opening of its first retail branch at Al Mirqab Mall – M Floor. This milestone marks a major step in the company’s expansion and strengthens its role in supporting the growing number of beauty salons and barbershops across the country.

The opening celebration was attended by the company’s owners, partners, team members, and invited guests, highlighting Cozmalab’s continued growth and its expanding presence within the professional beauty and salon industry.

Over the past two years, Cozmalab has become a recognized name for salon furniture in Qatar, supplying barber chairs, styling chairs, salon stations, mirrors, wash units, and complete beauty salon equipment. The company supports salon owners by providing high-quality salon furniture and professional equipment designed to meet international standards.

Cozmalab also provides complete salon setup services, helping entrepreneurs and business owners establish new beauty salons and barbershops from the ground up. From salon furniture selection to full beauty salon equipment supply, the company enables clients to build fully operational salon environments with reliable support and professional guidance.

Cozmalab was founded and is owned by its partners Ms. Raghad Akram, Mr. Alhasan Alsammarrai, and Mr. Moatasem Alsammarrai. The company is led by Managing Partner Ms. Raghad Akram, whose leadership has played a key role in positioning Cozmalab as a trusted salon furniture supplier and beauty distributor serving salon professionals and business owners.

The launch of the retail branch allows customers and salon owners to directly explore professional salon furniture, beauty salon equipment, and exclusive brands through a dedicated retail destination.

This expansion reflects Cozmalab's continued growth as a leading salon furniture supplier in Qatar, supporting the development of beauty salons and barbershops through professional equipment, salon setup solutions, and direct retail access.