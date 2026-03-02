re.Mind joins Neurocast.ai as investor to advance continuous brain health monitoring

Neurocast.ai today announced that re.Mind has joined the company as an investor. The investment amount is undisclosed. The investment is intended to support Neurocast.ai’s next phase of growth. This phase focuses on the rollout of its FDA-registered solution across hospitals and neurology clinics in the United States.

re.Mind is the neuroscience-focused venture fund backed by Christian Angermayer, known for building and backing companies at the intersection of neuroscience, technology, and brain health. The fund supports companies that address structural gaps in how neurological and psychiatric conditions are understood, treated, and managed over time.

Neurocast.ai develops technology for continuous and objective measurement of brain health in everyday life. The company translates passive smartphone interactions into clinically validated insights, without requiring active tasks or behavioral change from patients.

By capturing subtle neurological signals in real-world settings, Neurocast.ai enables clinicians, researchers, and life sciences partners to move beyond episodic assessments toward a more continuous understanding of disease progression and treatment response. The platform is validated against gold-standard clinical tests and designed to integrate into existing clinical workflows, while maintaining strict standards for privacy, data governance, and long-term usability.

According to Max de Vere, Founding Partner at re.Mind, the investment reflects a core thesis of the fund:

“Our neurology has traditionally been less well understood and less measurable than ‘physical health’ systems, leading to less precise treatment. Today, with all of the sensors and computers in our daily lives, especially our phones, we can massively upgrade doctors’ ability to observe symptoms that were previously hidden. Neurocast does it in a way that is incredibly powerful, continuous, and easy for the patient.”

Neurocast.ai has already established a strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry, collaborating with global Pharmaceutical partners to support clinical trials and the generation of real-world evidence across multiple neurological and psychiatric indications. These collaborations focus on replacing snapshot-based assessments with continuous, high-frequency data that more accurately reflect disease dynamics.

Building on this foundation, the company is now expanding into U.S. hospitals and neurology clinics with its FDA-registered solution, starting with multiple sclerosis. The platform is designed to support routine clinical care by enabling clinicians to monitor patients between visits, identify meaningful changes earlier, and make more informed treatment decisions within existing reimbursement frameworks.

The involvement of re.Mind supports this hospital-focused rollout, both by extending Neurocast.ai’s operational runway and by reinforcing a strategy centered on careful clinical adoption rather than rapid, superficial scaling.

At the same time, Neurocast.ai is laying the groundwork for prevention. The company aims to measure brain health over time in everyday life to support earlier detection of decline and move care from reactive to proactive brain health management.

Levie Hofstee, Founder and CEO of Neurocast.ai, sees re.Mind’s involvement is strongly aligned with execution in clinical care.

“re.Mind understands that bringing new measurement infrastructure into neurology requires patience and rigor,” said Hofstee. “Our focus is on getting this right in hospitals and clinics first. Continuous measurement only matters if it fits real clinical workflows and improves decision-making. Having an investor who actively supports that approach strengthens our ability to execute.”

With re.Mind joining its investor base, Neurocast.ai continues to advance toward a model where brain health is measured continuously and objectively, supporting better research, better care, and earlier intervention in everyday clinical practice.