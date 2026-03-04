Google Adds Lost Luggage Tracking And New Android Features In Latest Pixel Drop

Google has introduced several new features across the Android ecosystem, including a tool that allows travelers to share the location of lost luggage directly with airlines.

The updates arrive alongside the company’s March Pixel software update, known as the Pixel Drop, which regularly delivers new capabilities to Google Pixel devices and other Google services.

Sharing Tracker Data With Airlines

One of the most notable additions involves luggage tracking through Google’s Find Hub system. If travelers attach a compatible tracker tag to their bags, they can now generate a secure link showing the item’s location and share it with participating airlines.

Inside the Find Hub app, users can select a lost item and tap “share item location” to create a unique URL. That link can then be pasted into an airline’s mobile app or website to help staff locate the luggage as it moves.

Google said the shared link automatically expires after seven days and will stop working once the phone detects that the item has been recovered.

More than ten airlines currently support the system as part of their baggage recovery processes, including AJet, Air India, China Airlines, the Lufthansa Group, Saudia, Scandinavian Airlines and Turkish Airlines. Google said it plans to expand the program to additional airlines in the future.

Location Sharing In Messages

The company also introduced several communication and discovery features for Android users. Location sharing is now built directly into Google Messages, allowing people to share real time locations within conversations.

Users can view the shared location on a map inside the chat thread without needing to switch to another app.

Google Play Discovery Feed

Google is also testing a new discovery feature in Google Play that presents short-form videos designed to showcase how apps work. The feed allows users to preview features or gameplay before downloading an app.

New Calling Personalization

The company’s Google Phone application is introducing a “Calling Cards” feature that lets users customize the appearance of contact screens during incoming calls.

The feature functions similarly to the Contact Poster capability on Apple’s iPhone devices.

Pixel Features And Circle To Search Updates

For Pixel devices, Google is expanding the capabilities of its Circle to Search tool. A new “Find the Look” function can identify individual clothing items within an outfit, while a “Try It On” feature can analyze clothing seen in videos, social media posts or images received in messages and show how those items might appear on the user.

Google is also updating the At a Glance widget to provide real time transit updates, live sports scores for followed teams, and end of day market summaries for stocks tracked in Google Finance.

New Pixel Watch Capabilities

Several updates are also coming to the Pixel Watch lineup. Users will now receive alerts if they leave their phone behind, and Pixel Watches can automatically lock a connected phone when it moves out of range.

Owners of the Pixel Watch 3 will also gain new gesture controls. Features such as answering calls, taking photos, or pausing workouts can now be triggered using gestures like a double pinch or wrist turn, allowing for one handed operation.

