A Rider’s Family Shares How a Simple Motorcycle Accessory Made a Life-Saving Difference

A message sent to KEMIMOTO after a serious motorcycle crash highlights the real-world impact of thoughtful gear design.

For many motorcycle riders, every journey begins with a sense of freedom. But it also comes with risks that riders and their families understand all too well.

Recently, powersports accessories brand KEMIMOTO received a message from a rider’s wife in the United States—one that the company says its team will never forget.

Her husband had been involved in a serious motorcycle accident on a highway. The crash was severe, and in the immediate aftermath, the family feared the worst. But in a moment that could have ended very differently, something unexpected may have helped reduce the severity of the injuries: a set of motorcycle highway pegs installed on the bike.

After the accident, the rider’s wife reached out directly to the company to share what had happened and to express her gratitude.

“Recently, my husband was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. In a moment that could have ended very differently, the highway pegs installed on his bike—your product—played a critical role in protecting him,” she wrote.

Highway pegs are commonly used by touring riders to provide a more comfortable leg position during long rides. However, their placement and structural design can sometimes also influence how force is distributed in the event of an impact.

According to the message, the position and construction of the pegs appeared to help prevent more severe injury during the crash.

“Because of their placement and design, they helped prevent more severe injury and, quite honestly, may have saved his life.”

The message described the emotional aftermath the family experienced in the days following the accident. While the road to recovery and rebuilding the motorcycle may take time, the family felt strongly about reaching out to the brand whose product had been installed on the bike.

“What you manufacture isn’t just a part or an accessory—it has real impact. We are beyond grateful.”

For the team at KEMIMOTO, the message served as a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with designing gear used by riders every day.

Founded with a focus on practical powersports equipment, KEMIMOTO develops accessories for motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs, and other outdoor vehicles. The company says its design philosophy centers on durability, functionality, and real riding conditions, often incorporating feedback from riders across North America.

A spokesperson for KEMIMOTO shared that stories like this resonate deeply within the company.

“Every rider places trust in their equipment when they get on the road,” the spokesperson said. “Our goal has always been to design products that riders can rely on in real-world conditions. Hearing that one of our products may have helped protect someone is incredibly meaningful to our entire team.”

Motorcycle safety experts often emphasize that protective gear, bike maintenance, and responsible riding are all essential parts of rider safety. While accessories cannot prevent accidents entirely, well-built equipment can sometimes help reduce risk or mitigate impact in unpredictable situations.

For the rider’s family, the experience reinforced the importance of dependable gear.

In her message, the rider’s wife also shared that once the motorcycle is repaired, they plan to continue using KEMIMOTO products and recommending the brand to other riders.

“It’s rare to feel this strongly about a product, but this experience truly showed its value.”

For KEMIMOTO, stories like this highlight the real-world role that seemingly small components can play in the broader riding experience.

While no rider ever plans for an accident, the equipment they choose can sometimes make an unexpected difference.

And for one family, a simple accessory became a powerful reminder that thoughtful design can matter when it matters most.

About KEMIMOTO

KEMIMOTO is a global powersports accessories brand focused on designing practical gear for motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs, and outdoor enthusiasts. Known for its rider-focused design philosophy, the company develops products that emphasize durability, functionality, and real-world performance for riders around the world.