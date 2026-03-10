DMR News

Abel Plumbing & Roofing Marks Over 60 Years of Service in Auckland

Mar 10, 2026

Auckland, New Zealand, March 9, 2026 – Abel Plumbing & Roofing, a trusted name in plumbing and roofing services, is celebrating more than 60 years of continuous operation in Auckland. Since its establishment in 1962, the company has been committed to delivering reliable and high-quality services to residential and commercial clients across Onehunga, Mt Roskill, One Tree Hill, Hillsborough, Penrose, and surrounding areas.

Abel Plumbing & Roofing built its reputation on the principle “Do it Once, Do it Right.” This approach guides the company’s operations, ensuring that every job is completed efficiently and correctly the first time. With a friendly and experienced team, the company offers a broad range of services designed to save clients both time and money while maintaining high standards of workmanship.

The company’s residential services include new home fit-outs, hot water cylinder installations and replacements, plumbing maintenance and repairs, bathroom renovation plumbing, kitchen upgrades, plumbing alterations, backflow prevention, and gas fitting. Abel Plumbing & Roofing uses quality parts sourced globally and partners with reputable suppliers such as Mico, Universal, and Reece to support the durability and reliability of their projects.

For commercial clients, Abel Plumbing & Roofing provides expert design, installation, and maintenance services for retail stores, hotels, motels, schools, apartments, fitness centres, multi-level buildings, and emergency plumbing needs. The company’s 24/7 availability further ensures peace of mind for all customers.

Abel Plumbing & Roofing’s longevity in the industry reflects its ongoing dedication to quality assurance, professional service, and customer satisfaction. Those seeking dependable plumbing and roofing services in Auckland can rely on the expertise and proven track record of Abel Plumbing & Roofing.

For more information or to schedule a service, customers are encouraged to contact Abel Plumbing & Roofing directly.

