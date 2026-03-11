Dr. Vicky Ho of Smile Design Studio Supports World Oral Health Day 2026

In recognition of World Oral Health Day 2026, Dr. Vicky Ho and the team at Smile Design Studio are encouraging individuals to consider the important connection between oral health, confidence, and overall wellbeing. Observed globally on 20 March and supported by the FDI World Dental Federation, World Oral Health Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy teeth and gums throughout life while promoting education around preventive and restorative care.

As part of this year’s awareness campaign, Smile Design Studio is highlighting the value of modern cosmetic dentistry in supporting both aesthetic outcomes and long-term oral health. With clinics located in Perth and Mosman Park, the practice continues to provide dental solutions designed to help patients achieve healthier, more functional smiles.

“World Oral Health Day is an important reminder that oral health goes beyond appearance,” says Dr. Vicky Ho of Smile Design Studio . “A healthy smile can positively influence confidence, comfort, and quality of life. Our goal is to provide treatments that improve not only how a smile looks, but also how it functions and supports long-term dental health.”

Among the most transformative treatments offered at Smile Design Studio are dental implants, which have become a leading solution for replacing missing teeth. Dental implants are designed to restore both function and aesthetics by integrating with the jawbone, providing stability and helping to maintain bone structure after tooth loss.

“Dental implants continue to be one of the most reliable and long-lasting options for tooth replacement,” explains Dr. Ho. “They allow patients to eat, speak, and smile with confidence while supporting the health of surrounding teeth and preventing bone deterioration that can occur when teeth are missing.”

Patients who choose dental implants often experience improvements beyond appearance alone. The secure and natural fit can help restore chewing efficiency, improve speech clarity, and eliminate many of the limitations associated with removable dentures. With proper care and ongoing maintenance, implants are designed to provide durable, long-term results that contribute to overall oral health stability.

In addition to dental implants, Smile Design Studio offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic dental treatments tailored to individual goals and needs. These include professional teeth whitening to brighten and refresh smiles, custom porcelain veneers to improve tooth shape and colour, and advanced orthodontic options such as clear aligners for discreet teeth straightening. Each treatment is carefully planned to balance aesthetics with function, ensuring results that look natural while supporting oral health.

What distinguishes Smile Design Studio is its personalised approach to patient care. The experienced team uses modern dental technology and detailed treatment planning to deliver precise outcomes while maintaining a strong focus on comfort and patient satisfaction. From initial consultation through to completion of treatment, patients receive guidance designed to help them make informed decisions about their dental health.

“We understand that every patient’s smile and goals are different,” Dr. Ho says. “Our approach begins with listening and understanding individual concerns so we can develop treatment plans that are both practical and transformative. Creating healthy, confident smiles is at the centre of everything we do.”

﻿﻿﻿﻿

As World Oral Health Day 2026 encourages communities around the world to prioritise oral health, Smile Design Studio hopes to inspire individuals to view cosmetic dentistry as part of a broader commitment to long-term wellbeing. By combining preventive care with modern restorative and cosmetic treatments, patients can achieve outcomes that support both health and confidence for years to come.

To learn more about cosmetic dental solutions or to schedule a consultation, visit the Smile Design Studio website.