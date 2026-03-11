LaunchCopy Announces AI Marketing Platform

LaunchCopy, an AI-powered marketing platform for service-based businesses, announced the public availability of its self-serve software, designed and built entirely by solo founder and marketing strategist Kathryn “Katie” Honan. The platform translates proven direct-response methodologies into ready-to-deploy copy, content, and campaign assets for small businesses that need marketing that drives revenue, not just words on a page.

Honan created LaunchCopy after years of watching small business owners struggle with the same challenge. They knew that ineffective marketing was constraining growth, but they did not have the budget for a full-service agency or the time to master complex copywriting frameworks. Rather than wait for a software company to address that gap, the non-technical founder taught herself to code and built a software-as-a-service product to solve the problem directly.

LaunchCopy is positioned within a crowded AI marketing landscape that is dominated by venture-backed platforms and engineering-led tools. Honan developed the product without outside investment, without a technical co-founder, and without a hired development team. The platform is grounded in her experience as a working marketer and agency owner, combined with extensive beta testing with real business owners who needed a simple, practical way to generate marketing assets that align with proven strategy.

From Agency Conference Room To Founder Desk

Before building LaunchCopy, Honan spent years running a marketing agency that specialized in direct-response strategy. In client meetings across industries, the same pattern emerged. Business owners arrived frustrated, uncertain which questions to ask, and unclear about why their existing marketing efforts were not converting into qualified leads or sales.

Those conversations rarely centered on design aesthetics or surface-level copy. Instead, they revealed a deeper issue. Many small businesses lacked a structured way to translate their expertise into clear market positioning, compelling offers, and customer-centric messaging. Without that foundation, even expensive campaigns frequently underperformed.

Honan built her agency practice on a different approach. She invested heavily in understanding each client’s business model, revenue drivers, and customer psychology. That process required detailed discovery work, meticulous research, and careful documentation of how target audiences think, behave, and make purchase decisions. Over time, that method produced consistent results. Clients saw growth in annual recurring revenue, and retention rates remained high.

Turning Direct-Response Frameworks Into Software

At the core of LaunchCopy is an explicit commitment to direct-response marketing methodology. Direct-response marketing focuses on generating measurable actions, such as inquiries, booked calls, or purchases, rather than brand awareness alone. Over the course of her agency work, Honan drew heavily on frameworks from well-known practitioners including Frank Kern, Alex Hormozi, Russell Brunson, Marcus Sheridan, Sabri Suby, and sales strategist Jeremy Miner.

These frameworks address different aspects of the buyer journey. Some focus on developing compelling offers and structuring pricing. Others emphasize objection handling, value articulation, or content that turns frequently asked questions into conversion assets. In a traditional agency setting, a strategist selects and adapts these frameworks based on the client’s business model, audience sophistication, and sales process.

LaunchCopy operationalizes that selection process inside the software. When a user creates an asset, such as a landing page, email sequence, or social content series, the platform prompts them to choose a methodology that matches their objective. Under the surface, the system aligns prompts and structural patterns to that selection. The result is that each output is anchored to a coherent strategy rather than generated from a generic template.

The Business Profile And Audience Intelligence Engine

A second pillar of the platform is its intake process. LaunchCopy requires users to create a detailed Business Profile and complete an Audience Intelligence Report before generating full campaigns. These guided forms ask structured questions about services, pricing, differentiation, customer segments, typical objections, and sales processes.

The questions are intentionally simple to understand, but they are sequenced to elicit the types of information that a strategist would collect in a discovery session. Users who have never worked with an agency are often unfamiliar with concepts such as buyer awareness levels or conversion pathways. The platform does not expect them to arrive with that vocabulary. Instead, the prompts focus on scenarios, examples, and plain-language descriptions of how customers find the business and why they hesitate to buy.

On the backend, LaunchCopy uses AI to analyze, interpret, and connect these responses. The system identifies patterns, extracts central value propositions, and maps them to the selected direct-response framework. When a user later generates an email sequence or landing page, the software draws on this foundation. That approach reduces the need to restate basic business details for each new asset and maintains consistent strategic alignment across channels.

Built For Service-Based Small Businesses

While AI-generated copy tools exist across many categories, LaunchCopy is specifically designed for service-based businesses. These companies often sell expertise, advisory services, or project-based work rather than high-volume products. Their sales cycles tend to involve education, trust-building, and consultation. Standard product-centric templates can misalign with those realities.

LaunchCopy’s structure reflects the nuances of services marketing. The platform includes tools for clarifying service tiers, articulating outcomes instead of deliverables, and addressing the hesitations that arise when customers commit to intangible value. Email sequences can be configured for nurturing leads between inquiry and consultation. Landing pages can emphasize authority-building content alongside clear calls to action.

