Reconfiguring the Financial Future: Yumi Future Launches Creditya in Guatemala to Empower the MSME Ecosystem

Ethan Lin

Mar 11, 2026

Driven by the global wave of the digital economy, Guatemala’s micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are becoming a key engine of the country’s economic recovery and innovation. Recently, fintech company Yumi Future announced the official launch of Creditya, its AI-powered credit assessment and digital financial services platform, in the Guatemalan market. This entry marks a strategic milestone in Yumi Future’s expansion across Latin America and reflects its commitment to using advanced technology to address the longstanding financing challenges faced by local businesses.

Guatemala is home to more than 1.2 million MSMEs, which make a significant contribution to employment and national GDP. However, World Bank studies indicate that more than 40% of these businesses in the region face major barriers to accessing financial services because they cannot meet strict collateral requirements and lengthy assessment processes imposed by traditional banks. The launch of Creditya is intended to help close this “financing gap.”

“In Guatemala, business opportunities are often fleeting. Whether it is purchasing materials in advance to meet a sudden surge in orders or repairing store equipment that fails unexpectedly, entrepreneurs need timely access to fast and flexible financial support—not an endless approval process,” explains MARÍA GABRIELA, Creditya’s Regional Operations Lead. “Our goal is to eliminate delays through technology. Users only need to download the app, complete identity verification, and authorize data access within minutes to receive a preliminary credit assessment and, in most cases, gain access to financial support within 24 hours.”

“We are not just a financial app,” MARÍA GABRIELA adds. “We aspire to be a trusted partner for users as they pursue a better life and grow their businesses. Our vision is to make financial services more accessible so that every hard-working Guatemalan with a digital footprint can receive the support they need at the right moment. The launch of our operations in Guatemala is the first step in this long-term commitment.”

Creditya has already established partnerships with local payment gateways and data processing providers, ensuring that all of its operations comply with local regulations. The company also plans to work with community organizations to deliver basic financial education initiatives, allowing it to integrate responsibly into the Guatemalan market.

About Creditya

Creditya is a global fintech app specializing in the use of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide fast and convenient digital financial services to individuals and microenterprises in emerging markets. The company is committed to advancing financial inclusion through technology, driven by the belief that every person’s digital potential deserves to be recognized and transformed into real financial opportunity.

