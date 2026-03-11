DMR News

Adobe Rolls Out Photoshop AI Assistant Beta And Expands Firefly Image Editing Features

Mar 11, 2026

Adobe said Tuesday that its artificial intelligence assistant for Photoshop is now available in beta on the web and mobile applications, while the company also introduced additional AI-powered editing tools for its Firefly media generation platform.

The Photoshop AI assistant was first introduced during Adobe’s MAX conference in October. The company has now begun rolling out the feature to users.

Adobe said the assistant allows users to edit images using natural language prompts.

AI Assistant Adds Prompt-Based Editing In Photoshop

The assistant can perform tasks such as removing objects or people from images, changing colors, and adjusting lighting.

Users can also instruct the system to perform more detailed edits by describing the desired changes.

For example, users can prompt the assistant to add a soft glow effect, crop an image in a specific format, enhance shadows, or modify the background to create a different visual style.

Adobe said paid Photoshop users will be able to generate unlimited AI edits through April 9.

Free users will receive 20 generations to begin using the feature.

New AI Markup Tool Introduced In Public Beta

Adobe is also introducing a feature called AI markup, which is now available in public beta.

The tool allows users to draw markers directly on an image to guide AI edits.

For example, users can draw a flower shape or circle an object they want removed, after which the AI assistant modifies the image based on the marked area.

The feature is intended to help users combine manual input with AI-assisted editing.

Firefly Gains Additional AI Image Editing Tools

Adobe also announced new editing features for Firefly, the company’s media generation and editing platform.

Firefly is gaining access to Generative Fill, a feature that has previously been available in Photoshop.

Generative Fill allows users to replace or add objects in an image while automatically adjusting the surrounding background.

The platform is also receiving several additional AI editing tools.

These include a generative remove feature for removing objects, generative expand for increasing image dimensions using AI, and generative upscale for enhancing image resolution.

Adobe also added a one-click tool that removes the background from images.

Expanded AI Model Support In Firefly

Adobe said earlier this year that Firefly subscribers will be able to generate unlimited AI outputs in order to encourage wider adoption of the tool.

The company has also expanded the number of AI models available through Firefly.

More than 25 third-party image and video generation models are now supported on the platform.

These include Google’s Nano Banana 2, OpenAI’s Image Generation model, Runway’s Gen-4.5, and Black Forest Labs’ Flux.2 Pro.

