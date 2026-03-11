Coastal Equity Funding Expands Operations to Serve Clients in Tampa Bay and West Central Florida

Coastal Equity Funding announced today that it is expanding its funding programs to support experienced real estate operators throughout Tampa Bay and the West Central Florida region.

The private real estate lending platform focuses on senior-secured, first-position Tampa loans that deliver predictable income and capital preservation through disciplined underwriting and conservative leverage. This expansion reflects Coastal Equity Funding’s continued growth and commitment to providing flexible, reliable capital solutions to qualified developers, builders, and investors operating in high-demand housing and multifamily sectors.

“Tampa and the surrounding West Coast Florida markets continue to demonstrate strong population growth, housing demand, and economic expansion,” Coastal Equity Funding Chief Investment Officer Miguel Aguiar said. “We see significant opportunity to partner with experienced local operators who require dependable, efficiently structured capital to execute well-underwritten projects.”

Coastal Equity Funding specializes in short- to medium-term Tampa bridge loans and value-add financing across a range of real estate asset classes, including land development, single-family residential projects, and small- to mid-sized multifamily properties. The firm’s lending strategy emphasizes conservative underwriting standards, structured first-lien security, and disciplined loan-to-value parameters designed to protect capital while supporting responsible project execution.

Whether they are borrowers seeking Tampa funding or investors searching for lucrative opportunities, clients can expect to work with an experienced team that provides deep market knowledge and executes efficient due diligence at every step of the process. The firm’s skilled team offers the proven ability to manage distressed situations, restructure loans, and protect investor capital through challenging market cycles.

Coastal Equity Funding prioritizes disciplined underwriting with conservative loan-to-value ratios. Clients can typically expect ratios of 65-70% on stabilized assets, which creates substantial equity cushions for downside protection. The private lending platform exclusively lends to borrowers with proven track records, strong local market expertise, and a demonstrated execution capability across multiple market cycles.

The firm actively mitigates potential risks before they materialize through due diligence, conservative loan underwriting assumptions, and proactive portfolio monitoring. While real estate lending and investment involve inherent risks, Coastal Equity Funding operates with a balanced risk management framework that generates consistent risk-adjusted returns while refusing to compromise on credit quality in pursuit of higher yields.

“Whether you’re an accredited investor interested in learning more about our fund, a borrower seeking financing, or have general inquiries, we’re here to help,” Aguiar said.

Visit the official Coastal Equity Funding website to learn more about the private real estate lending platform, submit an investor inquiry , or schedule a consultation.