Zoom To Launch AI Avatars For Meetings And Introduce New AI Productivity Tools

Zoom said Tuesday that its AI-powered avatars, designed to represent users in online meetings, will become available later this month as part of a broader rollout of artificial intelligence features across its platform.

The company also announced plans to introduce AI-powered productivity applications, an agent builder that allows users to create automated workflows, and a voice translation feature designed for meetings.

Zoom said its new AI productivity applications will be released as a preview in the spring.

Photorealistic AI Avatars For Meetings And Video Messages

The AI avatars, first introduced last year, are designed to replicate a user’s appearance and facial movements.

Zoom said the avatars can mimic expressions, lip movements, and eye movements while representing users during meetings.

The feature is intended for situations when users may not want to appear on camera.

According to the company, the avatars can be used both in live meetings and within Zoom’s asynchronous video messaging product.

Alongside the avatars, Zoom said it is introducing deepfake detection technology that can alert meeting participants if audio or video impersonation is suspected.

New AI Productivity Apps For Documents And Presentations

Zoom also announced a new set of AI-powered productivity tools that include AI Docs, AI Slides, and AI Sheets.

The company said the applications can generate content using meeting transcripts and information pulled from integrated services.

Users will be able to create draft documents, spreadsheets with relevant data, and presentations based on meeting discussions or existing information.

Expansion Of AI Companion Across Zoom Services

Zoom said its AI Companion 3.0 assistant will soon become available in the desktop version of the app.

The assistant was previously introduced on the web platform in September.

The company reported that monthly active users of the AI Companion more than tripled year over year in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026.

Zoom’s employee communication platform Workvivo will also receive the AI assistant.

The system can connect with several third-party services, including Slack, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Gmail, Outlook, Asana, and Jira.

These integrations allow users to ask questions and retrieve information from multiple knowledge bases.

Agent Builder And Developer Tools

To support automated workflows, Zoom is introducing an AI agent builder that allows users to create custom agents using natural language prompts.

Once created, these agents can be referenced within chats to perform tasks.

The company said the system is designed so that non-technical users can create automated agents without programming knowledge.

Zoom is also expanding tools for developers.

The company is making available speech, vision, and language intelligence APIs that can run either in cloud environments or on-premises systems.

Additional AI Features And Interface Updates

Zoom is updating its chat interface with AI capabilities that highlight key information and summarize conversation threads.

The company said it also plans to unify the design of its desktop, mobile, and web applications.

The design update aims to make AI features such as meeting notes, transcription tools, and question prompts easier to access across different devices.

Other companies are also introducing artificial intelligence features into office software.

Established platforms such as Canva and newer startups including Context have released AI-based productivity tools, while Salesforce-owned Slack has continued adding AI functions to its communication products.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

