Google Expands Gemini AI Features Across Docs, Sheets, Slides, And Drive

Google announced Tuesday that it is adding new Gemini-powered artificial intelligence features across its Workspace applications, including Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive, allowing users to generate documents, presentations, and spreadsheets directly from information stored in their Google accounts.

The company said the updates are intended to help users complete tasks without switching to separate AI tools or chatbots. The features can access context from services such as Gmail, Chat, and Drive to generate drafts or structured content within the apps.

The tools are rolling out in beta and will initially be available to Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers.

Gemini Generates Draft Documents In Docs

A new feature called “Help me create” allows users to describe a document they want to produce. Gemini then gathers relevant information from Gmail, Drive, and Chat to generate a first draft.

For example, a user could request a neighborhood newsletter based on meeting minutes from a homeowners association meeting and a list of upcoming events.

Once a draft is generated, Gemini can refine specific sections without rewriting the entire document.

Docs also includes a “Help me write” feature that can improve clarity, add details, or adjust the wording of selected text.

Another new tool called “Match writing style” analyzes tone differences when multiple people contribute to the same document. Gemini then suggests edits to unify the voice and style.

Google is also introducing a “Match the format” feature that mirrors the structure of another document. For instance, a user could select a travel itinerary template and have Gemini fill it with details from their emails, such as flight bookings, hotel reservations, or car rentals.

Gemini Creates Structured Spreadsheets In Sheets

In Google Sheets, Gemini is designed to act as a collaborative assistant that organizes information based on user prompts.

The system can gather data from Gmail, Chat, and Drive to automatically create a formatted spreadsheet.

For example, a user could request a moving checklist and tracking sheet for a relocation project. Gemini could generate a room-by-room packing checklist, a utilities contact list, and a spreadsheet to track quotes from moving companies found in email messages.

A new feature called “Fill with Gemini” can populate tables quickly by generating text, summarizing data, categorizing entries, or retrieving information from Google Search.

For example, a student tracking college applications could create columns for deadlines, tuition costs, and other details. Gemini could then fill the table by retrieving the information from the web.

AI Assistance For Slide Creation

Google is also introducing AI-generated slides within Slides.

Gemini can create fully editable slides that match the design and theme of an existing presentation.

The system uses context from emails, files, and online sources to produce relevant slide content.

If users want changes, they can ask Gemini to adjust the slide, such as aligning colors with the rest of the presentation or simplifying the layout.

Google said future updates will allow users to generate an entire presentation from a single prompt.

For instance, a user could request a five-slide presentation for an upcoming trip to Tokyo.

Drive Gains AI Search And Document Analysis

Google Drive is also receiving new Gemini-powered search and analysis features.

When users search Drive using natural language, Gemini can generate an “AI Overview” summarizing the most relevant information from their files.

The overview cites the source documents so users can verify where the information originated.

Google is also introducing a feature called “Ask Gemini in Drive,” which allows users to ask questions across multiple sources including documents, emails, calendar entries, and the web.

For example, users could select a group of tax documents and ask Gemini what questions they should ask a tax adviser before filing.

The system would then generate an answer using information from the selected files.

Availability Of The New Features

Google said the features are launching in beta starting Tuesday.

They will initially be available to subscribers of the company’s Google AI Ultra and Google AI Pro plans.

The tools will be accessible in English worldwide for Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Drive’s new AI capabilities will first be available to users in the United States.

Featured image credits: Flickr

