Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad Sweeps Natural Health Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, Named ‘Iconic Brand’ of the Year

Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad (PAMB) has kicked off the year with a major win at the Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, taking home three product category awards and the prestigious Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 title.

The “Iconic Brand” distinction is a rare honor reserved for companies that have demonstrated decades of leadership and trust. For PAMB, this recognition comes on the heels of its 100-year anniversary in Malaysia, cementing its role as a trusted name in the nation’s financial and healthcare services.

The People’s Choice for Protection

Unlike industry-voted accolades, these awards are determined by the public. This year, readers and consumers identified three specific PAMB solutions as the gold standard in their respective categories:

Best Medical Insurance Plan: PRU Million Med Active – Recognized for its high coverage limits and innovative “no-claims” discount that rewards customers for staying healthy.

Million Med Active – Recognized for its high coverage limits and innovative “no-claims” discount that rewards customers for staying healthy. Best Child Insurance Plan: PRU My Child Plus – Celebrated for its comprehensive protection, supporting mothers-to-be from as early as 13 weeks of pregnancy and babies through their adult years.

My Child Plus – Celebrated for its comprehensive protection, supporting mothers-to-be from as early as 13 weeks of pregnancy and babies through their adult years. Best Legacy Insurance Plan: PRUElite Flex – Applauded for its flexibility in wealth planning and guaranteed income up to age 100.

Prudential takes home the Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 Award and multiple category wins

Supporting Communities

Beyond its award-winning products, PAMB was also highlighted for its commitment to social impact, specifically its work in financial literacy and making insurance affordable for underserved communities.

The insurer has been lauded for PRUKasih Aman, an inclusive micro‑insurance solution designed to provide basic financial protection to financially vulnerable Malaysians who may otherwise be unable to access or afford traditional insurance products.

Complementing these protection efforts, financial literacy remains a critical foundation for long‑term resilience, which is why initiatives such as Cha‑Ching and Youth Financial Education programmes play an important role in Malaysia. By equipping children and young people with practical skills and confidence to make informed financial decisions, these programmes help the next generation navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape with greater independence and resilience.

Celebrating Excellence

The awards ceremony, held in Kuala Lumpur on 29 January 2026, celebrated brands that contribute meaningfully to personal health and wellbeing. Since 2011, the Natural Health Readers’ Choice Awards have served as a trusted compass for Malaysian consumers looking for the best in wellness and protection.

This latest milestone reinforces PAMB’s mission which is “to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come through continued innovation and accessible financial and health solutions.”

About PAMB

Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad (PAMB), established in 1924, is a leading and innovative insurance company in Malaysia, involving savings, protection and investment support through its nationwide network of branches, agency force and bancassurance partners. Discover more about Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad at http://www.prudential.com.my/en/

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia’s leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readers with expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2025awards/