Nearshore BPO Provider Iterum Launches iCoach: an AI-Enabled Contact Center Training & Performance Enablement Solution

Iterum Connections, a nearshore contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, today announced the launch of iCoach: an AI-enabled contact center training, coaching, and performance enablement solution designed to reduce hold time and cost per call, improve service consistency, and support agent performance in complex, high-stakes customer interactions.

Addressing the Growing Pressure on Contact Center Operations

Contact center leaders face increasing pressure to improve service levels, manage seasonality, comply with regulations, and control costs, often with leaner teams and rising customer expectations. Traditional training and coaching models struggle under these demands, leading to fragmented knowledge, reactive management, inconsistent performance, and higher agent turnover.

iCoach was developed to address these challenges by bringing structure, visibility, accountability, and continuous improvement into one integrated platform embedded directly into Iterum’s service delivery model.

What Makes iCoach Different

Unlike standalone software tools, iCoach is not sold as an add-on or used in isolation. It is embedded into how Iterum delivers contact center outsourcing services, aligning training, assessment, coaching, and performance insight across every stage of the agent lifecycle.

“Traditional remote call center approaches often rely on disconnected systems and delayed intervention,” said Joseph Fidanque Cohen, Vice President of Innovation at Iterum Connections. “iCoach allows agents to reach proficiency faster, supervisors to intervene earlier, and organizations to deliver more consistent, high-quality customer experiences without replacing the human element that complex interactions require,” Fidanque Cohen said. “Our AI is continuously shaped and augmented by our operational teams.”

How iCoach Supports Agents, Trainers & Supervisors

iCoach supports agents, trainers and supervisors from onboarding through long-term mastery, without accessing customer or member data. With three integrated modules, the platform enables realistic training scenarios with AI role-play, continuous knowledge validation, and AI-assisted coaching based on real performance trends.

Agents gain access to timely guidance, learning materials, and workflow support, while supervisors receive earlier visibility into proficiency gaps and performance risks. This proactive approach reduces fire drills, improves forecasting, and supports more stable service levels during peak demand.

“The job of a contact center agent is very complex,” said Iterum Learning & Development Director Geraldine Trujillo. “iCoach simplifies that process and creates an accelerated learning path.”

Measurable Impact Across Complex Programs

Early deployments of iCoach across Iterum programs have demonstrated measurable improvements, including faster time to proficiency for new hires, reduced handle times as confidence and accuracy improve, stronger quality assurance performance, and more consistent outcomes during seasonal volume spikes.

“Many organizations are investing in AI tools, but few embed them directly into service delivery,” Fidanque Cohen added. “Because iCoach is operated by the same teams responsible for training, quality, workforce management, and operations, AI is applied in a practical way that enhances human performance rather than replacing it.”

That is more than a differentiator, says Juan Lopez, COO and Senior Vice President of Operations at Iterum.

“At its core, iCoach is a comprehensive system for ensuring proficiency, efficiency and continuous improvement of contact center agents,” Lopez said. “It works by making sure everyone has the tools and motivation they need to succeed.”

Built for Regulated & High-Complexity Environments

iCoach was developed for environments where automation alone falls short, including healthcare, financial services, travel, and other industries with complex policies, regulatory requirements, and long training cycles. It delivers measurable performance improvements without requiring access to sensitive customer data. By focusing AI on enablement, Iterum aims to help clients deliver faster, more accurate, and more human customer experiences, especially when it matters most.

About Iterum Connections

Iterum Connections is a full-service contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider with nearshore operations serving the U.S. Iterum delivers multilingual, omnichannel inbound and outbound contact center services. These include customer and patient support, collections, fraud prevention, and back-office support, particularly for complex customer interactions that require empathy. Iterum serves clients across healthcare providers, insurance payers, financial services, fintechs, travel, hospitality, retail, e-commerce, SaaS, telecom, and other service-intensive industries, leveraging AI to recruit, train, and coach top call center talent to reduce hold time and cost per call while increasing customer satisfaction. More: https://iterumconnections.com