Enterprise AI Search Platform Search.co Redefines Enterprise Search with LLM-Powered Intelligence

Search.co today announced the launch of its enterprise AI search platform, built to transform how organizations access, interpret, and act on their internal data. Leveraging large language models (LLMs) and deep system integrations, Search.co enables businesses to move beyond traditional keyword-based search and instead generate real-time, context-aware answers across their entire data ecosystem.

As enterprise data continues to expand across SaaS platforms, internal documentation, CRMs, ERPs, and cloud storage systems, organizations face increasing challenges in locating and utilizing critical information. Studies estimate that employees spend as much as 20–30% of their time searching for information—time that could otherwise be spent on higher-value decision-making and execution.

Search.co addresses this inefficiency by introducing an AI-native search layer that connects disparate systems and synthesizes information into clear, actionable responses. Rather than returning a list of links or documents, the platform delivers direct answers, contextual insights, and relevant data points in real time.

“Enterprise search has historically been a bottleneck—not a solution,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of Search.co. “Organizations are sitting on massive amounts of data, but they can’t access it efficiently or turn it into decisions. Search.co changes that dynamic entirely. By leveraging LLM-powered intelligence, we’re enabling companies to move from fragmented information to immediate, actionable insights—at scale. This isn’t just about search—it’s about unlocking enterprise productivity and accelerating decision-making across every department.”

The platform integrates seamlessly across enterprise systems, creating a unified interface for querying structured and unstructured data alike. Users can ask natural language questions and receive synthesized responses that incorporate information from multiple sources, eliminating the need to manually cross-reference documents or systems.

Key features of Search.co include an LLM-powered answer engine that transforms fragmented data into cohesive insights, semantic and contextual search capabilities that understand user intent rather than relying on keywords, and cross-platform integrations that connect core enterprise tools. The platform also includes a robust permissions framework, ensuring that data access remains secure and compliant with organizational policies.

Search.co’s architecture is designed to support modern enterprise requirements, including real-time indexing, API-first extensibility, and scalable deployment across large and complex datasets. The platform can be deployed in secure environments, making it suitable for organizations operating in regulated industries or handling sensitive information.

“We’re entering a new era where search is no longer about retrieving documents—it’s about delivering answers,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of Search.co. “Search.co is built for that shift. By combining large language models with deep enterprise integrations, we’re redefining how organizations interact with their own data. The result is a more intelligent, intuitive, and scalable way to operate. The companies that win in the next decade will be those that can operationalize their data—and Search.co is the interface that makes that possible.”

Search.co is designed to deliver value across departments. Executive teams gain faster access to strategic insights, sales teams can instantly surface customer and pipeline data, marketing teams can uncover content and campaign intelligence, and operations teams can streamline workflows through improved access to SOPs and internal knowledge. Legal and compliance teams also benefit from enhanced document search capabilities, with context-aware retrieval that reduces risk and improves accuracy.

Unlike legacy enterprise search tools—which rely heavily on keyword matching and often fail to deliver relevant results—Search.co is built on an AI-first foundation. It also goes beyond basic AI copilots by integrating directly with enterprise systems, enabling deeper and more accurate insights across the organization’s full data stack.

Search.co represents a convergence of enterprise search, generative AI, and modern data infrastructure. By eliminating silos and enabling intelligent data access, the platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, make faster decisions, and unlock the full value of their data.

Search.co is now available for enterprise deployment. Organizations interested in learning more or requesting a demo can visit the company website for more detail.

About Search.co

Founded by those that brought you LLM.co and private large language models, Search.co is an enterprise AI search platform that leverages large language models to transform how organizations access and utilize their data. By unifying disparate systems and delivering context-aware insights in real time, Search.co enables businesses to eliminate inefficiencies, improve decision-making, and scale operations more effectively.