HER Wealth Lab Announces Expansion of Real Estate Education for Women in Transition

Memphis based entrepreneur Kelsie Mans-Ray has announced the continued development of her education platforms Mom Money Moves and HER Wealth Lab, initiatives designed to provide financial education and entrepreneurship resources for women navigating career and life transitions.

Mans-Ray’s journey into entrepreneurship began after spending six years as an at home mother. When she later attempted to return to the workforce, she submitted thousands of job applications in hopes of restarting her professional career. According to Mans-Ray, the process became increasingly discouraging as responses rarely came.

Rather than continuing to rely on traditional employment opportunities, she decided to pursue an alternative path by focusing on entrepreneurship and real estate education.

“I realized that if I wanted stability for myself and my son, I couldn’t keep waiting for someone else to choose me,” Mans-Ray said. “I had to become my own Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C.”

Today Mans-Ray operates multiple ventures centered on financial education, real estate strategy, and entrepreneurship. Her work focuses on helping women explore new approaches to financial independence while rebuilding stability after major life transitions.

Personal Challenges Inspire a Broader Mission

The foundation of Mans-Ray’s work is rooted in her own personal experiences during marriage, motherhood, and the challenges that followed. After the birth of her child, she faced severe postpartum depression and anxiety, a difficult period that affected her emotional wellbeing and personal identity.

Seeking professional support played an important role in her recovery. According to Mans-Ray, that decision helped her begin rebuilding both personally and professionally.

“Seeking help was one of the most important steps I ever took,” she said. “It allowed me to begin rebuilding my life with more clarity, strength, and self trust.”

The experience later influenced her mission to support other women navigating difficult circumstances such as divorce, financial uncertainty, or career disruptions.

Through her platforms and educational content, Mans-Ray shares insights about resilience, financial learning, and entrepreneurship. Her goal is to encourage women to pursue financial education while rebuilding their confidence and stability.

Launch of HER Wealth Lab Real Estate Education Platform

One of Mans-Ray’s primary ventures is HER Wealth Lab, an educational platform focused on introducing women to real estate investing concepts and creative finance strategies.

The program provides information about real estate deal structures and investment pathways that some investors explore when entering the real estate market.

Topics discussed through the platform include wholesaling real estate, a process where investors secure property contracts and assign those contracts to other buyers, and sandwich lease options, a strategy that allows investors to control property through lease agreements that may include a purchase option.

“These strategies help people understand how real estate deals are structured and how contracts work,” Mans-Ray said. “They open doors for people who may not have large amounts of capital but are willing to learn.”

Mans-Ray emphasizes that education and responsible decision making are central to the platform’s approach.

“Real estate is not a shortcut,” she said. “But when people understand how deals work, they begin to see opportunities differently.”

HER Wealth Lab provides digital courses and resources for individuals interested in learning about real estate investing frameworks and entrepreneurship principles.

HER Wealth Lab Recognized as a Leading Financial Empowerment Platform

In 2026, HER Wealth Lab earned national recognition as the Best Women’s Financial Empowerment Platform in the United States by Evergreen Awards. The honor highlights the platform’s mission to help women rebuild financial stability, independence, and long-term wealth through education, entrepreneurship, and real estate investing. This award reflects Kelsie Mans-Ray’s commitment to creating accessible resources that guide women from financial survival to lasting stability and empowerment.



Mom Money Moves Expands Financial Education Conversations

In addition to HER Wealth Lab, Mans-Ray founded Mom Money Moves, a platform focused on financial empowerment and education for women rebuilding their financial lives.

The initiative addresses common questions women face after major life transitions. These may include rebuilding finances after divorce, creating long term financial stability for children, and learning investment concepts when formal financial education was never available.

Mom Money Moves encourages participants to explore financial learning through practical education rather than relying on hype driven messaging or unrealistic promises.

The platform emphasizes long term thinking, personal development, and diversification of income sources as tools that may contribute to greater financial stability.

According to Mans-Ray, many women are interested in exploring entrepreneurship and investing but often lack access to approachable resources that explain the process.

Her goal is to make financial education more accessible to those beginning their journey.

Building Multiple Ventures Through Entrepreneurship

Alongside her education initiatives, Mans-Ray has also launched additional business ventures that reflect her belief in diversified income streams.

One of these ventures is Vaults Plus, LLC, an ecommerce platform offering security safes, vaults, and surveillance products intended to help families and business owners protect property and assets.

Mans-Ray is also exploring opportunities in commercial real estate investing. One concept she is currently researching involves salon suite business models, which provide private workspace rentals for independent beauty professionals.

These projects reflect her broader philosophy that financial resilience can come from education, strategic planning, and the willingness to pursue new opportunities.

“I believe in investing in yourself, investing in education, and staying open to new opportunities,” Mans-Ray said.

Expanding Educational Content Through Books and Digital Resources

Mans-Ray has also begun developing written resources designed to support women who are rebuilding their lives after major transitions.

Her ebook Wealth Without Burnout introduces readers to intentional and practical approaches to wealth building, including strategies that can generate results quickly through methods like wholesaling and sandwich lease options. The resource focuses on financial strategy, personal wellbeing, and long term planning.

Readers can explore the ebook through this resource:

Wealth Without Burnout

She is also preparing to release a forthcoming book titled After the Storm: A Mother’s Blueprint for Peace, Power and Prosperity. The book explores topics such as resilience, rebuilding identity, and navigating personal and financial recovery after difficult life events.

“Rebuilding your life requires both emotional healing and practical strategy,” Mans-Ray said. “Women deserve guidance that supports both.”

Through her work across entrepreneurship, real estate education, and publishing, Mans-Ray aims to provide resources that encourage women to pursue financial independence while rebuilding confidence and stability.

“My hope is that everything I’m building ultimately supports my son, provides stability for our future, and helps other women realize they are not alone,” she said.

About Mom Money Moves and HER Wealth Lab

Mom Money Moves and HER Wealth Lab are platforms founded by entrepreneur Kelsie Mans-Ray. The initiatives focus on financial education, entrepreneurship, and real estate learning opportunities for women navigating career changes and life transitions.

Through digital courses, educational resources, and online content, the platforms provide insights into wealth building strategies, personal development, and entrepreneurship.

Additional information and resources can be found through HER Wealth Lab and related online platforms.

Media Contact

Kelsie Mans-Ray

HER Wealth Lab/Mom Money Moves

Email: info@herwealthlabU.com

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