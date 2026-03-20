Tony Porter Launches The Real Deal Works to Revolutionize Sales Training

From Survival to Sales Success

Tony Porter’s journey is one of resilience forged through hardship, not luck or privilege. Abandoned as a child in the UK, with no home and no support system, Porter had no choice but to adapt quickly. Early on, survival required learning how to communicate and connect with people, not out of aspiration, but out of sheer necessity. For Porter, this meant knocking on doors simply to survive. Over time, this became the foundation of his sales philosophy, one built on real-world experience, where every conversation could be a chance to survive, and every sale could change his trajectory.

Years of door-to-door selling honed Porter’s ability to operate under pressure, with no scripts, no margin for error, and no safety net. His sales journey progressed into enterprise technology sales, navigating complex negotiations and high-value commercial decisions with senior stakeholders, drawing on the same discipline and understanding of human behaviour forged in his early years

“It wasn’t about motivation or luck, Porter reflects. “It was about learning how to communicate, how to understand people, and how to close deals, regardless of the situation or environment. I learned that sales isn’t about formulas, it’s about fundamentals.”

The Birth of The Real Deal Works

As the founder of The Real Deal Works, Tony Porter is determined to change the way sales is taught. His approach focuses on practical, hands-on training grounded in real experience, not abstract theories or motivational speeches. Porter’s method emphasizes the core skills that truly drive sales success: understanding buyer psychology, handling objections, creating pipelines, and maintaining commercial discipline.

Porter’s sales training philosophy isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Unlike many sales programs that rely on generic templates and motivational speeches, The Real Deal Works offers individualized, experience-based coaching. Clients don’t work with junior coaches or follow a pre-determined playbook. They work directly with Porter, learning from someone who has navigated some of the toughest sales environments and emerged successful at the highest levels.

“I don’t sell motivation,” Porter says. “I teach capability. Sales isn’t about slick talk or flashy presentations. It’s about understanding people, building relationships, and closing deals with discipline.”

What Makes The Real Deal Works Different

At The Real Deal Works, sales training is not just about checking boxes or following a formula. Porter’s training focuses on what really moves the needle in sales: understanding human behavior, the art of negotiation, and the psychology behind buyer decisions.

Porter has spent years in high-pressure commercial environments, closing deals with senior leaders in some of the world’s largest organisations globally. His program is rooted in those real-world experiences, not a hypothetical model or generalized strategy. For Porter, sales isn’t about looking like you’re selling; it’s about knowing what to do, when to do it, and how to do it consistently.

“The sales process is learnable, but only if you’re willing to embrace the fundamentals,” Porter explains. “I teach people how to sell, not how to look like they’re selling.”

Why Sales Training Matters More Than Ever

In today’s competitive market, many fail in sales not because they lack talent but because they were never taught the fundamentals properly. “Most people don’t fail at sales because they lack talent,” Porter explains. “They fail because they’ve never been trained in the right way.”

Porter’s training cuts through the noise of motivational speeches and gimmicky sales tactics. It’s about clarity, structure, and consistent execution, skills that anyone can master, regardless of their background. Whether you’re entering the sales field for the first time, building your own business, or trying to hit higher targets, the fundamentals taught at The Real Deal Works can change the trajectory of your career.

“I believe that mastering sales can take you anywhere, no matter where you start,” Porter asserts. “Sales isn’t just a skill for making a deal, it’s a skill for making a life.”

Tony Porter Earns Prestigious Best Sales Coach Award in the UK

Tony Porter’s impact on the sales training industry has been formally recognized with the prestigious title of Best Sales Coach in the UK of 2025 , awarded by BestofBestReview.com. This accolade highlights Porter’s distinctive, experience-driven approach to sales coaching, setting him apart in a field often saturated with theory-based methodologies. The recognition underscores the effectiveness of his practical training model through The Real Deal Works, as well as his commitment to delivering measurable results for clients. By prioritizing real-world application, commercial discipline, and deep understanding of buyer psychology, Porter has earned both industry acknowledgment and the trust of professionals seeking to elevate their sales capabilities.

About The Real Deal Works

Founded by Tony Porter, The Real Deal Works offers practical sales training and development designed to build real sales capabilities. With a focus on human behavior, buyer psychology, and commercial discipline, the brand aims to help clients of all levels take control of their sales trajectory and achieve consistent, long-term results. Through individualized coaching and hands-on experience, The Real Deal Works is dedicated to helping salespeople achieve their full potential.

Media Contact

Tony Porter

Founder, The Real Deal Works

Email: tony@tony-porter.com

Instagram: @therealdealworks

Facebook: The Real Deal Works

Website: www.tony-porter.com