Building A Low-Plastic Home Gains Momentum Amid Health And Climate Concerns

In 2021, writer and environmental advocate Erica Cirino set out to build a plastic-free home in rural Connecticut.

The goal proved difficult. While she managed to reduce plastic use significantly, some materials, such as polyvinyl chloride pipes, were too costly to replace with alternatives like copper.

Her experience reflects a broader challenge in modern construction, where plastic has become a default material due to cost, availability, and convenience.

Plastic Remains Deeply Embedded In Construction

Plastics are widely used across homebuilding, from insulation and pipes to coatings and flooring.

Cirino replaced many conventional materials with alternatives, including a metal roof instead of vinyl, wood siding instead of PVC, and natural treatments like pine tar and linseed oil instead of chemical coatings.

However, even with a builder experienced in sustainable construction, she had to intervene when synthetic insulation materials were used, opting instead for hemp-based insulation.

Her experience highlights how avoiding plastic often requires additional research, effort, and cost.

Health And Environmental Risks Drive Demand

Concerns about the health and environmental effects of plastic are fueling interest in alternative materials.

Habitable has developed tools to assess the safety of building products. Its research found that plastic-based materials consistently rank among the worst in terms of hazardous chemical exposure.

Some traditional materials are seeing renewed interest. For example, linoleum, made from natural ingredients like linseed oil, is being promoted as an alternative to PVC flooring.

However, experts caution that “natural” materials are not always safe, noting that some composite wood products can release formaldehyde and that older materials like lead pipes pose well-known health risks.

Fire And Climate Risks Add Urgency

Recent disasters have also highlighted the risks associated with plastic-heavy construction.

Builder Will Beilharz, who experienced the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, said more homeowners are now seeking healthier and more resilient building options.

Burning plastics can release toxic substances such as carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide. After the Grenfell Tower fire, several residents required treatment for cyanide exposure.

In some cases, chemicals from burned materials have contaminated water supplies, further complicating recovery efforts.

Cost And Investment Remain Key Barriers

Despite growing interest, cost remains a major challenge.

Alternative materials like linoleum flooring can be more expensive than plastic-based options, making them less accessible for many homeowners.

However, advocates argue that longer-lasting materials may offset higher upfront costs over time.

Researchers also point to a lack of transparency, noting that consumers often struggle to identify which products contain plastic and which do not.

Innovation And New Materials Gain Attention

New materials and construction approaches are emerging to address these challenges.

Consultant Kathleen Hetrick highlighted growing interest in hemp-based construction materials such as hempcrete, which offers fire resistance and mold resistance.

Hempcrete is already being used in projects in places like Lewes, England, and by communities such as the Lower Sioux Indian Community in the United States.

Minnesota is also moving toward allowing hemp-based materials in residential construction codes, signaling potential regulatory support for alternatives.

Outlook Points To Gradual Industry Shift

While avoiding plastic entirely remains difficult, momentum is building toward healthier and more sustainable construction practices.

Experts say broader adoption will depend on increased awareness, improved material innovation, and stronger support from both public agencies and private investors.

For individuals like Cirino, the effort is ultimately about balancing practical constraints with long-term health and environmental considerations.

Featured image credits: sustainability-directory.com

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