Simply Safer Lawn Care Celebrates 25th Anniversary Serving Massachusetts and RI

Simply Safer Premium Lawn Care is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of providing lawn care and pest control solutions with a focus on safer, organic and organic-based options for homeowners across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. To commemorate the milestone, the company has also launched a newly redesigned website featuring information about its organic lawn care programs and mosquito and tick control services.

“We’re incredibly grateful for all of our past and current customers and, of course, all of our employees,” said Kris Carrier of Simply Safer Premium Lawn Care. “To this day, we still have customers using our service who started with us in our first year, 25 years ago. That loyalty means the world to us.”

Carrier said the company’s growth reflects both customer trust and a continued focus on serving homeowners throughout the region.

“We started with one truck and a dozen customers, and now we have 40 trucks and over 6,500 customers,” Carrier said. “When we began, our focus was on lawn care fertilization. That is still true today but we are also experts in hydroseeding, topdressing with compost, and aeration and overseeding.”

Simply Safer is a local, veteran-owned business that has focused on safe and effective lawn care from the beginning. The company offers organic-based and fully organic lawn care programs, premium hydroseeding, core aeration, overseeding, and topdressing with compost. The company’s original organic-based lawn care program uses significantly fewer pesticides than many conventional methods, and Simply Safer also offers a fully organic program designed to support year-round lawn care that’s pet, kid, and environmentally friendly.

In addition to lawn care programs, Simply Safer provides organic mosquito control and flea and tick spraying services. Its organic mosquito and tick control program includes eight timed applications from spring through fall using cedarwood oil and organic botanical oils. These spray applications kill mosquitoes and ticks on contact and help repel biting insects for up to four weeks. They are completely safe and do not require that homeowners keep off of their lawn afterwards.

“We have always wanted to make lawn care safer; that’s why we’re called Simply Safer,” Carrier added. “There are plenty of companies that do lawn care and many of them do it with an eye toward making it safer. What has set us apart for 25 years is our customer service. The customer truly is number one in our eyes, and we do whatever it takes to make sure they’re 100 percent satisfied with the job we’re doing.”

About Simply Safer Premium Lawn Care, Inc.:

Simply Safer Premium Lawn Care is a local, veteran-owned company serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The company provides lawn care and pest control solutions designed to be effective while prioritizing people, pets, and the environment.