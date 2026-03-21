PERMA Integrated Health Launches Interview Initiative

As healthcare systems around the world continue to digitise at an accelerating pace, the human experience of the professionals who build these systems is emerging as a critical, often overlooked factor in the success or failure of digital health initiatives. Radhika Narayan, founder and publisher of PERMA Integrated Health and author of Guidelines for Designing Usable Health Information Systems, is addressing this gap through a structured interview initiative and ongoing research that examines how principles from positive psychology, particularly meaning, motivation, and purpose at work, influence both the wellbeing of the professionals designing healthcare technologies and the quality of the systems they develop.

The initiative, launched through PERMA Integrated Health , reflects a growing body of evidence suggesting that the psychological experiences of healthcare technology professionals are not separate from the effectiveness of the systems they create. Rather, they may be deeply intertwined with outcomes such as system usability, technology adoption, and the overall quality of digital health solutions delivered to clinicians and patients alike.

The Human Side of Healthcare Technology Development

Healthcare technology development is typically framed around technical challenges: interoperability between systems, regulatory compliance, artificial intelligence integration, and data security. These considerations are essential, but they do not fully account for the human beings who design, sustain, and implement these systems daily.

Radhika Narayan’s research draws on positive psychology, the scientific study of human flourishing, to examine what energises healthcare technology professionals, what depletes them, and how a sense of meaning in their work connects to sustainable engagement over time. Her work is grounded in the *PERMA model, a framework developed by psychologist Martin Seligman that identifies five core elements of well-being: Positive Emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, and Accomplishment.

Each element of the PERMA framework carries practical relevance for healthcare technology environments. Positive Emotion relates to reducing frustration through better team communication and more intuitive tools. Engagement describes the conditions under which professionals experience a state of flow, where work feels absorbing rather than draining. Relationships reflect the quality of collaboration between technologists and clinicians. Meaning represents the connection professionals feel between their daily work and its impact on patient care. Accomplishment encompasses the recognition of milestones, from successful system deployments to measurable improvements in patient outcomes.

*Seligman, M. E. P. (2011). Flourish: A visionary new understanding of happiness and well-being. Free Press.

Pilot Study Findings: Meaning, Engagement, and Burnout

To ground her research in empirical data, Radhika Narayan conducted a * pilot study involving twenty participants drawn from two distinct groups. The first group consisted of ten healthcare technology professionals, including project managers, developer leads, quality assurance leads, and product managers. The second group comprised ten healthcare providers and end-users, including doctors and nurses who interact with digital health systems in clinical settings.

Among healthcare technology professionals, several patterns emerged. Engagement levels were notably high, with many participants reporting that they became fully absorbed in their work and experienced days that passed quickly in a state of focused concentration. Meaning functioned as a powerful motivating force, with participants expressing a strong sense that their work made a meaningful difference in patient care. Burnout presented in a nuanced form: emotional exhaustion was reported, but depersonalisation was rare, suggesting that professionals retained a deep sense of care for the people their technology was designed to serve. Job satisfaction remained resilient even under conditions of stress, sustained by a sense of pride in the impact of their contributions.

*For access to the full pilot study report and detailed findings, please contact editor@permaintegratedhealth.com





Connecting Workplace Experience to Technology Adoption

Technology adoption remains one of the most persistent challenges in digital health. Even well-designed systems can struggle to gain traction if they do not align with clinical workflows, organisational culture, or the practical realities of how clinicians deliver care.

Radhika Narayan’s research explores whether positive work experiences among healthcare technology professionals may have an indirect but meaningful influence on the success of digital health initiatives. Teams that experience higher levels of meaning and engagement may be more inclined to design systems that better reflect clinical workflows, collaborate more effectively with end-users, incorporate feedback through iterative development processes, and advocate for more human-centred approaches to technology design.

Understanding these dynamics has implications not only for individual professionals but also for the organisations that employ them. Creating conditions where healthcare technology teams experience genuine engagement and purpose may represent a practical strategy for improving both the quality of the technologies produced and the well-being of the people producing them.

A Vision for Human-Centred Healthcare Technology

Radhika Narayan’s broader vision is to contribute to a future where healthcare technology is designed with human well-being at its core, supporting not only clinical efficiency but also the psychological health of the professionals who build and sustain these systems.

By developing a deeper understanding of how meaning, motivation, and purpose at work influence healthcare technology professionals, organisations may be better positioned to create digital systems that are more usable, more thoughtfully designed, and more widely adopted across clinical settings.

The goal, as Narayan frames it, is to create digital healthcare environments that genuinely support both the professionals who deliver care and the patients those professionals serve. Through her research, published writing, and the ongoing work of PERMA Integrated Health, she aims to advance a broader conversation about how insights from positive psychology can shape the next generation of healthcare technology in ways that benefit everyone involved in its creation and use.

About PERMA Integrated Health

PERMA Integrated Health is a research and knowledge platform founded by Radhika Narayan, dedicated to exploring the intersection of positive psychology and healthcare technology. The platform applies the PERMA model, a well-being framework developed by psychologist Martin Seligman, to the professional experiences of those working in digital health and healthcare technology development. Through evidence-based articles, research insights, and professional interviews, PERMA Integrated Health aims to become a leading resource for integrating positive psychology principles into healthcare technology practice. The platform is committed to supporting the well-being of healthcare technology professionals and advancing the design of human-centred digital health solutions. Narayan is also the author of Guidelines for Designing Usable Health Information Systems, available through Amazon.

Media Contact

Radhika Narayan, Founder and Publisher

PERMA Integrated Health

Email: editor@permaintegratedhealth.com

Telephone: (+44)7757700042

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