SevenOaksItaly.com Opens Reservations for 2026 Ten Day Italy Cultural Experience

A Different Approach to Experiencing Italy

Ten days. A maximum of 24 guests. One man whose heart never truly left.

There is a version of Italy that exists just beyond the reach of the standard itinerary. It is not hidden, exactly. It simply requires a different kind of attention, and a guide who knows where to look.

In August 2026, SevenOaksItaly.com will take a small private group there.

The program is called Ten Days in Italy: Rome · Caserta · Pompeii · Amalfi Coast · Molise. Guests begin arriving August 26, returning home September 4, with a maximum of 24 guests in the group.

It is not a tour in the way that word is usually understood. There is no coach, no laminated itinerary slipped under a hotel door, no sense of being moved from place to place on a schedule built for someone else.

From the moment guests arrive in Italy to the moment they depart, the group travels by private van, the kind that slips through narrow streets, pulls up close, and leaves when everyone is ready. VIP is not an upgrade here. It is simply the standard.

“Most people go to Italy and come home with photographs,” said Lou Tortola, founder of SevenOaksItaly.com. “We built something different, for travelers who want to understand Italy from the inside.”

ONE BASE. NINE NIGHTS. THE WORLD COMES TO YOU.

The program’s most important structural decision is one that most tour operators would never make: all nine nights are spent at a single base.

No hotel changes. No repacking. No arriving somewhere new and spending the first hour figuring out where you are.

That base is Villaggio Rurale Le Sette Querce, a restored rural hamlet in the hills of Molise, operated by Rocco Peluso and his family.

Stone arch ceilings. Terracotta floors. Handcrafted wooden furniture. A full-service restaurant, outdoor terraces, a pool, and open countryside as far as the eye can see.

Guests arrive on August 26, settle in, and let the world come to them, returning each evening to the same terrace, the same table, the same warmth.

This is not a hotel. It is a village that becomes yours for ten days.

The region surrounding it is Molise, one of the least visited and most authentically preserved corners of Italy.

Italians themselves have a phrase for it: “Molise non esiste”, Molise doesn’t exist. They say it with affection.

What they mean is that it has remained wonderfully untouched by the pressures that transformed everywhere else.

Hills that roll toward distant mountains. Stone villages that have stood for centuries. Bells that still mark the rhythm of the day. Craft traditions that survive not as demonstrations for visitors, but as part of everyday life.

THE JOURNEY ITSELF

From that Molise base, the itinerary reaches outward with purpose and without rush.

Day 2 brings the Royal Palace of Caserta, a UNESCO World Heritage site whose scale rivals Versailles, its monumental fountains and royal apartments among the most spectacular in Europe.

Day 3 travels to Pompeii, where expert local guides bring the ancient city back to life street by street, temple by temple, as vividly as the ash preserved in 79 AD.

Day 4 visits the Abbey of Montecassino and the town of Mignano, before an evening pizza making class, wood-fired, hands-on, and nothing like any pizza experience available at home.

Day 5 is the signature day: a private boat along the Amalfi Coast. Past Vietri sul Mare, Cetara, Maiori, and Praiano. Free time in Amalfi town. A stop at Positano.

One of the world’s most celebrated coastlines, seen from the water, without the crowd.

The evening returns the group to Molise for a Mare e Monte dinner, sea and mountain, the two worlds of southern Italy on one table.

Day 6 moves through the medieval village of Roccapipirozzi and into Venafro, where the Renaissance frescoes inside Castello Pandone, a gallery of painted horses that has survived intact for five centuries, stop most visitors mid-step.

Artisan workshops in basket weaving and woodcraft follow.

Day 7 visits the Di Nucci Dairy in Agnone, where caciocavallo cheese is still made by hand, then the Marinelli Bell Foundry, the oldest operating bell foundry in the world, casting bronze by methods unchanged since the Middle Ages.

The afternoon settles into Miranda, a medieval hilltop village that has stood quietly unchanged for centuries.

Day 8 is Rome: the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, the Pantheon, Piazza Navona, the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps.

The Eternal City approached slowly, with a guide who knows where the light falls best in the late afternoon.

Day 9 is the slow day: a free morning at the property, a midday fresh pasta cooking class in the Molise tradition, a farewell aperitivo, and a final celebratory dinner.

Day 10, breakfast, and then private transfers to the airport, organized individually, accompanied throughout. No guest departs without support.

Every entrance fee. Every guided visit. Every gratuity included services. The private Amalfi boat. All covered.

The program is formally operated and financially protected through Travelcafè di Altaquota Srl, a licensed Italian tour operator headquartered in Bari, ensuring every guest’s investment is safeguarded at every step.

THE MAN WHO TAKES YOU THERE

Lou Tortola left Italy as a young boy, spent four decades building ventures at the intersection of technology, innovation, and communication as founder and CEO of eliquidMEDIA International Inc., and returned to Italy more than fifty times.

He knows these roads, these kitchens, these families. He travels with the group every day, from arrival to departure.

“Italy gave me my sense of beauty,” said Tortola. “The light, the stone, the faces of people who live with great dignity in a place that has never needed to explain itself. That is what I want every person who comes here to experience.”

PRICING & RESERVATIONS

Founding Season: €4,940 per person for bookings confirmed by June 15, 2026. A saving of €1,250 against the standard rate of €6,190.

A deposit of €750 secures each place, balance due June 15.

Single supplement: €550.

Maximum 24 guests.

Guests arrange their own international flights to Rome. The program handles everything from the moment you land.

Professional travel advisors are warmly welcomed and fully supported. Seven Oaks Italy is structured to work seamlessly within established advisor-client relationships.

Details at SevenOaksItaly.com/advisors.

Reservations and full program details at SevenOaksItaly.com

ABOUT SEVENOAKSITALY.COM

SevenOaksItaly.com is a curated Italian cultural experience centered in Molise, presenting the country not as a destination to be checked off, but as a place to be genuinely known.

The 10-day cultural immersion journey is the flagship program for 2026.

A separate artist retreat program for serious visual artists is also available, enquiries welcome at SevenOaksItaly.com.

Media Contact

Lou Tortola, Founder

SevenOaksItaly.com

Email: support@sevenoaksitaly.com

Phone: 1 877 274 8820

WhatsApp: +1 519 818 9698

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