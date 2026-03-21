Dr. Salah Snouda Announces Breakthrough in Type 2 Diabetes Reversal

Transforming the Landscape of Diabetes Care

Dr. Salah Snouda, MD, is advancing a new conversation in modern healthcare by focusing on the reversal of Type 2 Diabetes through evidence-based lifestyle interventions. As the founder of Snouda Health Coaching LMT, a physician-led coaching practice, Dr. Snouda provides patients with tools designed to address the root causes of metabolic dysfunction, insulin resistance, and Type 2 Diabetes rather than relying solely on long term disease management. World Health Organization

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 40.1 million Americans currently live with diabetes while an estimated 115.2 million people have prediabetes. At the same time, the American Diabetes Association reports that the cost of diabetes care in the United States exceeds $412 billion annually. These figures have prompted growing discussion within the healthcare community about whether current approaches adequately address the underlying causes of metabolic disease.

Dr. Snouda argues that much of the existing healthcare system focuses on symptom management rather than addressing the biological and lifestyle factors that contribute to insulin resistance and Type 2 Diabetes.

“We are witnessing a national tragedy disguised as disease management. The standard of care has a remission rate of less than 1%, yet we tell patients this is their only option. It’s a business model, not a healing model,” said Dr. Snouda.

Recognized for Excellence in Diabetes Reversal

Dr. Salah Snouda’s pioneering work in lifestyle-based diabetes reversal has been formally recognized at the Evergreen Awards, where he was named Best Diabetes Reversal Coach in Saudi Arabia of 2026 . This award highlights his expertise, scientific credibility, and dedication to patient education, as well as his growing influence in the field of metabolic health. The honor acknowledges Dr. Snouda’s commitment to empowering individuals through evidence-based lifestyle interventions and his role in advancing innovative approaches to Type 2 Diabetes care.

Addressing the Failures of Conventional Care

The traditional medical model for Type 2 Diabetes treatment has largely relied on pharmaceutical interventions and long term disease monitoring. However, multiple studies have suggested that lifestyle based approaches can achieve significantly higher rates of diabetes reversal when properly implemented.

A Kaiser Permanente study indicates that conventional treatment strategies achieve remission in less than one percent of patients. Meanwhile, clinical research has produced different outcomes when lifestyle interventions are applied systematically.

The Weill Cornell trial demonstrated a 61 percent reversal rate through structured lifestyle intervention programs designed to address nutrition, metabolic health, and weight management. Similarly, the DiRECT trial published in The Lancet reported that 81 percent of participants who maintained significant weight loss achieved diabetes remission.

At the same time, pharmaceutical markets related to diabetes treatment continue to expand rapidly. Analysts project that the market for GLP 1 medications alone could reach $150 billion globally in the coming years.

Dr. Snouda believes these economic forces contribute to a healthcare environment that prioritizes long term treatment rather than metabolic recovery.

“The human body is a healing machine, but we’ve forgotten the instruction manual. My work is simply giving that manual back to my patients,” Dr. Snouda said.

The Snouda Protocol: A Root Cause Reversal Method

Through his clinical work and coaching programs, Dr. Snouda has developed the Snouda Protocol, a structured lifestyle methodology designed to reverse the underlying causes of Type 2 Diabetes. Unlike traditional diabetes education programs that focus primarily on blood sugar monitoring and medication adherence, the protocol targets metabolic dysfunction through a comprehensive lifestyle framework.

The Snouda Protocol is built on five primary pillars: Metabolic Reset, Beta Cell Recovery, Muscle as an Organ, Inflammation Control, and Stress Mastery. These pillars are designed to systematically reverse the root causes of Type 2 Diabetes by restoring metabolic balance, protecting insulin-producing cells, and reactivating skeletal muscle as the body’s primary glucose disposal organ.

Dr. Snouda’s work integrates clinical insights with practical behavioral strategies that patients can apply in everyday life. The protocol has been implemented through his physician led programs and supported by a growing online community of individuals working toward diabetes reversal.

In addition to his clinical programs, Dr. Snouda is also the author of the book 15 Minute Hormone Harmony, which explores metabolic health, hormone balance, and lifestyle strategies designed to support long term wellness. His work as an author further positions him as a voice advocating for preventive and root cause focused healthcare.

Education and Community as Catalysts for Reversal

Dr. Snouda extends his work beyond one-on-one coaching by offering accessible metabolic health education through digital platforms. At diabetesreversal.io , users explore the science of insulin resistance and practical lifestyle strategies to support recovery. Complementing this, his Facebook community provides peer support and guidance, where members share experiences with diabetes reversal. Together, these initiatives empower individuals with knowledge and tools to make informed health decisions and actively engage in their metabolic wellness journey.

“The future of healthcare isn’t a new pill; it’s the end of the need for the pill. Reversal is not a miracle; it’s a choice. And every patient deserves to know they have one,” Dr. Snouda said.

Launching Dr. Snouda University

As part of his broader educational mission, Dr. Snouda is preparing to launch Dr. Snouda University, an online educational platform designed for both patients and healthcare professionals. The platform will offer structured courses focused on evidence based strategies for reversing Type 2 Diabetes and improving metabolic health.

The curriculum will combine clinical education with practical lifestyle application, providing participants with a deeper understanding of metabolic disease and strategies that support long term health outcomes.

Dr. Snouda University is intended to create a new learning environment where individuals can explore alternatives to the traditional disease management model and learn about root cause approaches to metabolic health.

Redefining Industry Standards

Dr. Snouda’s work positions him not simply as a health coach but as a physician advocating for a shift in how Type 2 Diabetes is addressed globally. By focusing on reversal rather than lifelong pharmaceutical management, his approach challenges prevailing assumptions about the inevitability of chronic metabolic disease.

Dr. Snouda’s framework is further validated by the latest advancements in metabolic science. A landmark March 2026 publication in Nature Reviews Disease Primers , one of the world’s leading scientific journals, proposed a new model for Type 2 Diabetes called the ‘Tumultuous Thirteen.’ This framework identifies thirteen distinct pathophysiological defects that drive the disease — mechanisms that are all directly addressed within Dr. Snouda’s long-standing 5 Pillars protocol. This demonstrates that the principles of root-cause reversal are not only effective but are now being recognized at the highest levels of medical research.”

About Snouda Health Coaching LMT

Snouda Health Coaching LMT is a physician-led health practice focused on reversing Type 2 Diabetes, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome through lifestyle based and root cause interventions. Led by Dr. Salah Snouda, MD, the organization provides structured coaching programs, educational resources, and community support designed to help individuals restore metabolic health and reduce dependence on medications.

Through a combination of clinical insight, lifestyle intervention, and educational initiatives, Snouda Health Coaching LMT aims to support individuals seeking sustainable solutions to metabolic disease.

Media Contact

Dr. Salah Snouda, MD

Snouda Health Coaching LMT

Email: support@snoudahealthcoaching.com

Website: snoudahealthcoaching.com | diabetesreversal.io

Facebook: Snouda Diabetes Reversal Community

Instagram: @snouda_health_coaching