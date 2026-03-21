Microsoft Scales Back Copilot In Windows 11 As It Refocuses On Useful AI Features

Microsoft has announced a series of updates to Windows 11, including scaling back integrations of its AI assistant Copilot across the platform.

The changes reflect a shift toward a more selective approach to AI, focusing on features the company says are “genuinely useful.”

Copilot Integrations Reduced Across Key Apps

Microsoft said it will dial back Copilot integrations in several built-in apps, including Photos, Widgets, Notepad, and the Snipping Tool.

The move signals a change in strategy after earlier efforts to embed AI widely throughout the operating system.

According to Windows and Devices executive vice president Pavan Davuluri, the company is becoming more intentional about where AI appears within Windows.

Shift Reflects Growing Pushback On AI Overload

The decision comes amid broader user concerns about the rapid expansion of AI features in everyday software.

A recent study by Pew Research Center found that half of U.S. adults are now more concerned than excited about AI, a noticeable increase compared to previous years.

This shift in sentiment has contributed to calls for more restrained and purposeful use of AI in consumer products.

Earlier Plans For Deeper Integration Scaled Back

Reports earlier this month suggested Microsoft had already paused plans to expand Copilot more deeply into system-level features, including Settings and File Explorer.

The company has also faced challenges with its AI-powered Recall feature, which was delayed over privacy concerns and continues to face scrutiny over security issues.

Broader Windows Improvements Introduced

Beyond AI changes, Microsoft outlined several updates aimed at improving the overall Windows experience.

These include allowing users to reposition the taskbar to the top or sides of the screen, improving File Explorer performance, refining the Widgets interface, and enhancing system update controls.

The company is also making updates to the Feedback Hub and simplifying navigation within the Windows Insider Program, which gathers user input on future features.

User Feedback Driving Product Direction

Microsoft said the updates were shaped by months of feedback from its user community.

The adjustments suggest a broader recalibration of how AI is integrated into mainstream software, as companies respond to user expectations around usability, privacy, and control.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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