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Pinterest CEO Calls For Under-16 Social Media Ban As Global Pressure Builds

ByJolyen

Mar 21, 2026

Pinterest CEO Calls For Under-16 Social Media Ban As Global Pressure Builds

Bill Ready has urged governments to ban social media use for children under 16, adding to a growing global debate over youth access to digital platforms.

In an opinion piece published in Time, the Pinterest chief described the current digital environment as a large-scale, real-world experiment on children.

CEO Warns Of Impact On Youth Mental Health

Ready said young users are being exposed to social media without sufficient safeguards, citing research linking heavy usage to rising levels of depression, anxiety, and reduced attention spans.

He argued that platforms were introduced without fully considering their long-term effects on younger audiences.

Calls For Regulation Similar To Tobacco And Alcohol

In his op-ed, Ready compared social media regulation to restrictions placed on industries such as tobacco and alcohol.

He said stricter policies could improve public health outcomes and protect children from potential harm.

Ready also warned that tech leaders risk repeating past mistakes if they delay action, drawing parallels to how tobacco companies were eventually forced to change through regulation and legal pressure.

Pinterest Highlights Its Own Youth Restrictions

Ready pointed to Pinterest’s own approach, noting that the platform limits access to certain social features for users under 16.

He said the company has continued to see engagement from younger audiences despite these restrictions.

Global Momentum For Social Media Limits

Several countries have already introduced or are considering restrictions on youth access to social media.

Australia has implemented a ban, while Malaysia, Spain, and Indonesia have announced similar measures.

Lawmakers in France have approved a ban for users under 15, and political leaders in Germany have expressed support for comparable policies.

In the United States, several states are also exploring ways to restrict minors’ access to social media platforms.

Debate Continues Across Tech And Policy Circles

The push for age-based restrictions is gaining traction among policymakers, even as it raises questions about enforcement, age verification, and the role of technology companies.

Ready’s comments place him among a small group of tech executives publicly supporting stricter regulation, as governments continue to weigh how best to address concerns around youth safety online.

Featured image credits: Plann

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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