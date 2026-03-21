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Study Finds Scientists Rarely Land Jokes During Conference Presentations

ByJolyen

Mar 21, 2026

Study Finds Scientists Rarely Land Jokes During Conference Presentations

A new study examining more than 500 science conference presentations suggests that humor in academic talks rarely lands, with most attempts receiving little more than polite chuckles or silence.

Most Jokes Fall Flat In Conference Settings

Researchers found that roughly two-thirds of jokes made during presentations failed to generate meaningful laughter.

Only around 9% of attempts were successful enough to get a majority of the audience laughing, highlighting how difficult it is to use humor effectively in formal academic settings.

Technical Mishaps Get The Biggest Reactions

The strongest audience responses did not come from planned jokes but from unexpected technical issues.

Moments such as malfunctioning slides or microphone failures drew the most laughter, suggesting that spontaneous, shared experiences resonate more than prepared humor.

Many Presenters Avoid Humor Entirely

About 40% of the presentations studied did not include any humor at all.

While this approach reduces the risk of awkward moments, it may come at a cost in audience engagement.

Humor Linked To Better Engagement And Recall

According to researchers and experts cited in the findings, humor can help make presentations more memorable when used effectively.

However, the challenge lies in timing and delivery, especially in environments where audiences are not primed to laugh.

As one physician-scientist noted, maintaining engagement at conferences can be difficult, with humor potentially playing a role in keeping audiences attentive.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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