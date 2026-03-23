Trump Administration Proposes Federal AI Framework To Override State Laws

The Trump administration has introduced a legislative framework for artificial intelligence that would centralize policymaking at the federal level, potentially overriding state laws and reshaping how AI is regulated across the United States.

In a statement released Friday, the White House said the framework requires uniform application nationwide, warning that differing state laws could hinder innovation and limit the country’s ability to compete globally. The proposal outlines seven objectives focused on scaling AI development and promoting adoption, while advancing a centralized approach that would preempt stricter state-level regulations.

Centralized Approach And Federal Preemption

The framework positions AI development as an interstate matter tied to national security and foreign policy, arguing that states should not regulate the technology itself. It preserves limited authority for states in areas such as fraud, child protection, zoning, and their own use of AI systems, but draws clear boundaries against broader regulatory efforts.

The proposal also includes provisions that would shield developers from liability for how third parties use their models, stating that states should not penalize companies for unlawful conduct carried out by others using AI systems.

Focus On Innovation With Limited Enforcement

The administration describes the proposal as a “minimally burdensome national standard,” aligning with its broader effort to remove regulatory barriers and accelerate AI adoption. The framework includes nonbinding expectations for companies, such as implementing features to reduce risks to minors, but does not define enforceable requirements.

It places significant responsibility on parents for managing children’s digital environments, suggesting that Congress provide tools such as account controls to support parental oversight. While it calls for safeguards against issues like sexual exploitation and self-harm, the language relies on terms such as “commercially reasonable” and avoids setting specific mandates.

The framework follows an earlier executive order signed three months ago directing federal agencies to review state AI laws. That order tasked the Commerce Department with identifying “onerous” regulations that could affect states’ eligibility for federal funding, though the list has not yet been published.

Industry Support And Criticism

Supporters within the technology sector say a unified national standard could simplify compliance and support faster development. Teresa Carlson said the framework provides clarity for startups seeking to scale without navigating conflicting state laws.

Critics argue the proposal limits oversight and reduces accountability. Brendan Steinhauser said the framework restricts states from addressing risks while offering no clear path to hold developers responsible for harm caused by AI systems.

Some state-level efforts have already introduced stricter measures. Laws such as New York’s RAISE Act and California’s SB-53 aim to require large AI companies to implement and document safety protocols, reflecting a more active regulatory approach at the state level.

Child Safety And Platform Responsibility

The framework arrives as child safety becomes a central issue in AI policy debates. While some states have pursued stricter regulations targeting platform accountability, the federal proposal emphasizes parental control instead.

The document states that parents are best positioned to manage children’s digital environments and calls on Congress to equip them with tools to protect privacy and regulate device usage. At the same time, it suggests AI platforms should implement features to reduce harm but stops short of defining binding obligations.

Copyright And Content Governance

On copyright, the framework references “fair use” as it attempts to balance protections for creators with the ability of AI systems to train on existing material. This aligns with arguments made by AI companies facing legal challenges over training data.

The proposal also focuses on limiting government influence over content moderation. It calls on Congress to prevent federal agencies from compelling AI providers to alter or restrict content based on political or ideological considerations, and suggests creating legal pathways for individuals to challenge such actions.

The language reflects earlier administration efforts targeting what it describes as ideologically biased AI systems. However, the distinction between government coercion and standard moderation practices remains unclear, raising questions about how regulators and platforms would coordinate on issues such as misinformation and public safety.

Ongoing Legal And Policy Tensions

The framework emerges alongside legal disputes involving AI companies and federal agencies. Anthropic has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, alleging violations of its First Amendment rights after the Department of Defense labeled it a supply-chain risk. The company claims the designation was linked to its refusal to support certain military uses of AI.

Policy analysts note tensions within the administration’s approach. Samir Jain said the framework’s stance against government coercion contrasts with earlier executive actions aimed at influencing AI system behavior.

Featured image credits: Mondoweiss

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