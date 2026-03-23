Murun Pearls Announces Opening of Bali Flagship Store

A Milestone in Global Luxury Jewelry

Murun Pearls announces the official opening of its flagship store in Bali, Indonesia, marking a strategic expansion into Southeast Asia’s luxury market. The new location introduces collectors, industry professionals, and international media to a curated selection of South Sea pearls defined by rarity, certification, and craftsmanship.

The Bali flagship operates as both a retail and educational environment, presenting South Sea pearls alongside detailed insight into their origin, grading, and value. While select rare pieces are accompanied by Gemological Institute of America certification, the broader collection reflects a focus on authenticity, transparency, and technical expertise within the global jewelry sector.

The store reflects the company’s continued focus on responsible sourcing and education, positioning Murun Pearls within a growing international luxury landscape.

Highlighting Rare and Collectible Pearls

The Bali location features several high value pieces that reflect the upper tier of South Sea pearl quality. These include:

The 67 Carat Sovereign, a GIA certified drop pearl measuring 23.62 × 20.24 mm, recognized for its scale and surface quality.

The Symmetrical Twins, a rare matched pair exceeding 17 mm, notable for their alignment in size, shape, and luster.

In addition to South Sea pearls, the collection includes a broader variety of rare pearl types, including natural conch pearls, expanding the diversity of the offering.

Additional collections present both classic and contemporary jewelry designs, allowing pearls to be viewed in both natural and finished forms. Each piece is supported by documentation and traceability information where applicable.

All pearls available in the store are genuine. The company maintains a clear distinction between pearl types, addressing inconsistencies observed in the wider market where imitation pearls or freshwater pearls may be presented inaccurately as South Sea pearls.

These selections position the store as a destination not only for collectors but also for industry professionals seeking access to uncommon pearl specimens.

From Mongolia to Bali: A Cross Cultural Vision

Murun Pearls was founded by Enkhmurun Odgiiv, Mongolia’s first and only GIA Graduate Pearl Specialist. Her leadership has guided the company from its origins in Mongolia to an international platform, connecting Mongolian expertise with Indonesia’s pearl heritage.

Her early life in the Mongolian mountains informed a path defined by discipline and education. After completing advanced academic studies in Taiwan and obtaining certification from the Gemological Institute of America, she established Murun Pearls as a recognized authority in fine pearls.

The Bali flagship represents the continuation of this international vision, positioning the brand within a global luxury landscape while maintaining a strong educational foundation.

“Opening our Bali store represents an important step in connecting our heritage with a wider international audience,” said Odgiiv. “Each piece reflects a combination of natural formation, technical knowledge, and cultural perspective.”

Refined Space Designed for Discovery

The flagship store integrates elements of Mongolian and Indonesian design, creating a setting that emphasizes clarity, natural materials, and focused presentation. The environment is structured to support both private client engagement and professional viewing.

Visitors are introduced to a selection of rare South Sea pearls, including notable pieces such as the 67 Carat Sovereign and the Symmetrical Twins. These pearls are presented alongside gemological documentation and educational material outlining nacre development, grading standards, and rarity classification.

A dedicated consultation area allows collectors, buyers, and potential collaborators to engage directly with specialists. This approach supports informed evaluation while creating opportunities for industry dialogue and partnership exploration.

Visitors may also participate in basic pearl grading classes offered at the store. These sessions provide foundational knowledge on evaluating pearls based on luster, surface quality, shape, size, and color, supporting a more informed understanding of quality and value.

Education as a Core Framework

Education remains central to Murun Pearls’ operations. In addition to leading the company, Odgiiv serves as Director of Orange County University’s Mongolia branch, reinforcing a connection between academic study and commercial practice.

The Bali flagship extends this framework by offering visitors structured insights into pearl formation, environmental conditions, grading systems, and long term value considerations. This educational approach aligns with the company’s broader goal of increasing transparency within the pearl market.

“Each pearl develops over time through natural processes that cannot be replicated,” Odgiiv noted. “Understanding these processes allows for a deeper appreciation of their value.”

Strategic Presence in a Global Destination

Bali’s position as an international tourism and cultural hub provides a relevant setting for Murun Pearls’ expansion. The location allows the company to engage directly with a global audience that includes collectors, retailers, stylists, and media professionals.

The flagship store is designed to support not only retail activity but also professional interaction. By presenting rare certified pearls within an accessible and educational environment, Murun Pearls establishes a platform for ongoing engagement with the international luxury community.

The company has indicated openness to collaboration with media outlets, designers, and industry partners interested in rare pearl collections, educational initiatives, and cross market projects.

Commitment to Ethical Sourcing

Murun Pearls sources its pearls from environmentally responsible farms that follow established sustainability practices and regulatory standards. Each pearl presented in the Bali flagship reflects adherence to ethical sourcing principles and traceable supply chains.

The company maintains a policy of transparency in both pricing and origin, ensuring that clients and partners have access to verifiable information regarding each piece.

“Responsible sourcing is an essential part of our work,” said Jafarudin Ardian Maulana, Director of Murun Pearls. “Every pearl represents both natural formation and the communities involved in its cultivation.”

About Murun Pearls

Murun Pearls is a luxury jewelry company specializing in GIA-certified South Sea pearls. Founded by Enkhmurun Odgiiv and directed by Jafarudin Ardian Maulana, the company integrates Mongolian gemological expertise with Indonesian pearl heritage. Murun Pearls is recognized for its focus on education, transparency, and ethically sourced rare pearl collections, with growing visibility in international markets.

Media Contact

Jafarudin Ardian Maulana & Enkhmurun Odgiiv

Murun Pearls

Email: authentic@murunpearls.com

Phone: Indonesia: +62 822 4595 9024

Website: murunpearls.com

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