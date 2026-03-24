i.lease Expands IPv4 Marketplace Access for Buyers, Sellers, and Lessors

i.lease announced an expanded marketplace focus for organisations active in the IPv4 secondary market, including buyers, sellers, lessors, and lessees looking for more flexibility and visibility in address-space transactions. The company said the update is intended to support participants that need a clearer path from discovery to execution in a market where price transparency, compliance, and speed all matter. Public i.lease materials position the platform around buying, selling, auctions, leasing in, and leasing out.

The company’s public marketplace pages describe verified listings, transparent pricing, and RIR-aligned transfers, along with support for compliant documentation and registry coordination. i.lease also highlights a “Health Shield” verification process that screens listings against reputation and routing-risk signals before they go live. This positioning suggests the platform is not merely a listings page, but a more structured transaction environment for organisations that need confidence in asset quality as well as deal flow.

The expansion comes as more organisations treat IPv4 as both an operational requirement and a managed asset class. Recent i.lease content has discussed pricing trends, the economics of leasing versus selling, and the role of brokers and marketplaces in helping businesses align IPv4 decisions with capital strategy. The company’s public materials also point to tools such as an IPv4 ROI calculator and educational content on leasing benefits, reflecting a broader effort to support both market understanding and transaction execution.

“Market participants want more than a contact list,” said a spokesperson for i.lease. “They want cleaner listings, clearer pricing, and a platform that helps them move from interest to execution with less friction.”

i.lease said the updated positioning is designed to serve both sides of the market. Address holders may want to monetise underused inventory through leases, sales, or auctions, while operators may need to source capacity that fits their budget, region, term, and risk requirements. By strengthening its marketplace role, the company said it aims to make the IPv4 secondary market more accessible, more transparent, and more usable for businesses making practical infrastructure decisions in 2026.

Relevant Links

https://i.lease/

https://i.lease/ipv4-roi-calculator

https://i.lease/blog/ipv4-address-price-history-from-exhaustion-to-2026