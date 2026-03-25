Anaconda Launches Shoulder Brace for Athletes Training Through Discomfort

Anaconda, the athletic gear brand built by founder Luke Kilcoyne after a serious training injury left him without reliable support equipment, has released the Anaconda Shoulder Brace — a compression-based support designed for athletes who train through shoulder discomfort rather than sit out. The brace uses 3D knitted compression, a detachable gel pad for impact absorption, and a dual-strap fastening system to keep the support locked in place during overhead lifts, dynamic movements, and high-impact training. It retails for $39.95 and is available in sizes S through XXL.

Shoulder injuries are one of the most common setbacks for active athletes across multiple disciplines.

In CrossFit and weightlifting populations, shoulder injuries account for 6.7%-40.6% of all reported injuries, with overhead pressing, snatches, and dynamic pull-up movements posing the highest risk.

A separate scoping review of weight-training athletes found shoulder injuries among the most frequently reported across powerlifting, Olympic weightlifting, and bodybuilding. For athletes who depend on upper-body mobility — whether pressing a barbell, throwing a training partner, or swinging a racket — the shoulder joint absorbs repeated stress that accumulates over months and years of training.

“After tearing my ACL and MCL, I tried every brace I could find, but none held up during training,” said Luke Kilcoyne, Founder of Anaconda. “We trained in every version. If it slid, we fixed it. If it pinched, we adjusted the design.”

That same development approach — building prototypes, testing them through weeks of real-world training sessions, and iterating until they hold up under high-intensity use — is what Anaconda applied to the shoulder brace.

How the Anaconda Shoulder Brace Works

The Anaconda Shoulder Brace combines three support systems:

3D Knitted Compression: The brace molds to the shoulder’s shape through a compression knit structure. This applies consistent pressure around the joint, supporting stability while maintaining the range of motion athletes need for overhead movements, pressing, and rotational work.

The brace molds to the shoulder’s shape through a compression knit structure. This applies consistent pressure around the joint, supporting stability while maintaining the range of motion athletes need for overhead movements, pressing, and rotational work. Detachable Gel Pad: A removable gel pad sits over the shoulder to absorb shock from unexpected impacts — hard landings, training collisions, or heavy barbell contact during pressing movements. Athletes can remove the pad for lighter training sessions where impact protection isn’t needed.

A removable gel pad sits over the shoulder to absorb shock from unexpected impacts — hard landings, training collisions, or heavy barbell contact during pressing movements. Athletes can remove the pad for lighter training sessions where impact protection isn’t needed. Dual-Strap Fastening System: Two adjustable straps keep the brace locked in position throughout a training session. This addresses one of the most common complaints about shoulder supports: they shift, loosen, or bunch up during dynamic movement, making them useless when you need them most.

The brace fits either shoulder and is made from polyester, nylon, and spandex — the same material blend Anaconda uses across its 3D knitted brace line. It’s machine-washable on a normal cycle, with air-drying.

Designed for Active Training, Not Just Recovery

Most shoulder braces on the market are designed for post-surgical recovery or light daily wear. They restrict movement, use rigid structures, and aren’t designed to withstand the forces of intense training. Anaconda developed this brace with a different set of demands in mind.

“We don’t release anything unless it’s proven in real training. Every product goes through rigorous use before it reaches athletes,” said Luke Kilcoyne, Founder of Anaconda.

The company’s product line grew out of Kilcoyne’s own experience. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL while training overseas — an injury that ended his ability to train and sparked the idea for Anaconda. The brand now offers 12 brace and support products covering knees, shoulders, elbows, wrists, ankles, back, calves, and thighs — all designed for athletes who need support that holds up under real training conditions.

Who the Shoulder Brace Is For

The Anaconda Shoulder Brace targets athletes in three primary categories:

Strength and Fitness Athletes — Lifters, CrossFit competitors, and functional fitness athletes who perform overhead pressing, bench pressing, and Olympic lifts that load the shoulder joint under heavy weight. Research shows shoulder injuries account for up to 46% of injuries in CrossFit and weightlifting populations, with Olympic weightlifting exercises associated with 45% of new shoulder injuries in training environments.

— Lifters, CrossFit competitors, and functional fitness athletes who perform overhead pressing, bench pressing, and Olympic lifts that load the shoulder joint under heavy weight. Research shows shoulder injuries account for up to 46% of injuries in CrossFit and weightlifting populations, with in training environments. Combat Sports and Contact Athletes — Grapplers, wrestlers, and contact sport athletes who deal with repeated shoulder stress from throws, takedowns, and ground work. A 2024 study of 881 athletes found that the shoulders were the second-most commonly injured body region, accounting for 13% of all reported injuries.

— Grapplers, wrestlers, and contact sport athletes who deal with repeated shoulder stress from throws, takedowns, and ground work. A 2024 study of 881 athletes found that the shoulders were the second-most commonly injured body region, accounting for 13% of all reported injuries. Athletes Returning From Injury — Competitors working back from shoulder strains, minor separations, or bursitis who need compression support and impact protection while rebuilding confidence in the joint. Sports medicine research has shown that compression braces can improve proprioceptive awareness — an athlete’s sense of joint position — by stimulating cutaneous mechanoreceptors, which helps stabilize the shoulder during movement and reduces the risk of reinjury.

Pricing and Availability

The Anaconda Shoulder Brace is available now at anacondaperformance.com.

Price: $39.95

$39.95 Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

S, M, L, XL, XXL Fit: Universal — fits either shoulder

Universal — fits either shoulder Shipping: Orders fulfilled within 24 hours. US delivery in 3-7 business days. UK delivery in 24-48 hours. Ships to the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Europe.

Orders fulfilled within 24 hours. US delivery in 3-7 business days. UK delivery in 24-48 hours. Ships to the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Europe. Guarantee: 30-day return and exchange guarantee

“Our goal is to help athletes train smarter and stay consistent. Reliable gear is part of that process,” said Luke Kilcoyne, Founder of Anaconda.

About Anaconda

Anaconda is an athletic gear brand founded by Luke Kilcoyne after a serious training injury while training overseas. The company develops braces, supports, and apparel designed for strength training, fitness, active lifestyles, and combat sports. Every product is tested in real training environments — including weeks of high-intensity sessions — before release. The brand’s mission: “To help athletes do what they love and perform at their best.”

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.