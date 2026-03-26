Kentucky Farm Family Rejects $26 Million Offer From AI Company Over Data Center Plans

A farming family in northern Kentucky has rejected a $26 million offer from an unnamed artificial intelligence company seeking land for a data center, citing concerns over environmental impact and land preservation.

Family Declines Sale Of Long-Held Farmland

Ida Huddleston, 82, and her family have owned approximately 1,200 acres of farmland outside Maysville for generations.

According to a report by WKRC, the AI company approached the family last year with a multimillion-dollar offer to purchase part of their land for a proposed data center.

The family declined the proposal, stating they did not want a data center built on or near their property.

Huddleston said the decision was influenced by concerns about farmland loss, water availability, and environmental risks.

Concerns Over Environmental Impact And Local Benefits

In an interview with Local 12 WKRC, Huddleston referenced reports of water shortages and ground contamination near existing data centers.

She also questioned whether the project would bring meaningful economic benefits to Mason County, expressing doubt about job creation and local growth tied to such developments.

Huddleston described the proposal as misleading and said the family prioritised preserving their land over financial gain.

AI Company Pursues Alternative Development Plans

Although the family rejected the offer, the company has continued efforts to develop in the area.

WKRC reported that the firm has submitted a zoning request to reclassify more than 2,000 acres in northern Kentucky, indicating plans to proceed with a data center project near the Huddleston property.

The company involved has not been publicly identified.

Featured image credits: Chad Davis via Wikimedia Commons

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