DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Kentucky Farm Family Rejects $26 Million Offer From AI Company Over Data Center Plans

ByJolyen

Mar 26, 2026

Kentucky Farm Family Rejects $26 Million Offer From AI Company Over Data Center Plans

A farming family in northern Kentucky has rejected a $26 million offer from an unnamed artificial intelligence company seeking land for a data center, citing concerns over environmental impact and land preservation.

Family Declines Sale Of Long-Held Farmland

Ida Huddleston, 82, and her family have owned approximately 1,200 acres of farmland outside Maysville for generations.

According to a report by WKRC, the AI company approached the family last year with a multimillion-dollar offer to purchase part of their land for a proposed data center.

The family declined the proposal, stating they did not want a data center built on or near their property.

Huddleston said the decision was influenced by concerns about farmland loss, water availability, and environmental risks.

Concerns Over Environmental Impact And Local Benefits

In an interview with Local 12 WKRC, Huddleston referenced reports of water shortages and ground contamination near existing data centers.

She also questioned whether the project would bring meaningful economic benefits to Mason County, expressing doubt about job creation and local growth tied to such developments.

Huddleston described the proposal as misleading and said the family prioritised preserving their land over financial gain.

AI Company Pursues Alternative Development Plans

Although the family rejected the offer, the company has continued efforts to develop in the area.

WKRC reported that the firm has submitted a zoning request to reclassify more than 2,000 acres in northern Kentucky, indicating plans to proceed with a data center project near the Huddleston property.

The company involved has not been publicly identified.

Featured image credits: Chad Davis via Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

OpenAI Shuts Down Sora App Six Months After Launch Amid Declining User Interest
Mar 26, 2026 Jolyen
Epoch Biodesign Develops Enzyme Process To Turn Plastic Waste Into New Raw Materials
Mar 26, 2026 Jolyen
Meta Ordered To Pay $375 Million After Jury Finds Harm To Children And Misleading Safety Claims
Mar 26, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801