OpenAI Shuts Down Sora App Six Months After Launch Amid Declining User Interest

OpenAI has announced it is shutting down its Sora social app, an AI-driven platform launched six months ago that aimed to replicate short-form video experiences similar to TikTok.

We’re saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.



We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on… — Sora (@soraofficialapp) March 24, 2026

The company did not provide a reason for the shutdown or a timeline for when the app will be fully discontinued.

AI-First Social Feed Failed To Sustain Engagement

Sora was introduced as an invite-only social network built around AI-generated video and audio content, featuring a vertical scrolling feed similar to mainstream social platforms.

Despite early demand for access, user engagement declined over time. Data from Appfigures showed the app reached about 3,332,200 downloads in November but dropped to approximately 1,128,700 downloads by February.

During its run, the app generated an estimated $2.1 million in in-app purchases, primarily from users buying credits for video generation. By comparison, OpenAI’s core product, ChatGPT, reports around 900 million weekly active users.

Deepfake Features And Moderation Challenges

A central feature of Sora allowed users to scan their faces and generate realistic AI videos, initially branded as “cameos” before a naming dispute with Cameo led to a rebrand as “characters.”

Users could make these generated identities public, enabling others to create videos using them. However, moderation issues emerged as users produced deepfake content involving public figures and copyrighted characters.

Despite restrictions, users were able to generate videos depicting individuals who had not opted in, including figures such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Robin Williams. Family members of both individuals publicly objected to such content.

The platform also saw widespread use of copyrighted characters in AI-generated scenarios, including content referencing franchises tied to Disney.

Licensing Deal Collapsed With App Shutdown

Disney had previously entered into a $1 billion investment and licensing agreement with OpenAI that would have allowed Sora to generate content using characters from Disney-owned properties, including Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

With the shutdown of Sora, the agreement has also collapsed. Reports indicate that no funds were exchanged before the deal ended.

Disney said it would continue engaging with AI platforms despite the outcome.

Technology Remains Available Through Other Channels

While the Sora app is being discontinued, its underlying Sora 2 video-generation model remains accessible through OpenAI’s paid offerings within ChatGPT.

The app’s closure removes one distribution channel for AI-generated video content, but similar technologies continue to be developed and deployed by multiple companies.

Featured image credits: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

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