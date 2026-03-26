Epoch Biodesign Develops Enzyme Process To Turn Plastic Waste Into New Raw Materials

Epoch Biodesign has developed a process that uses enzymes to break down plastic waste into reusable raw materials, positioning discarded textiles as an alternative to petroleum in plastic production.

Founder and CEO Jacob Nathan said the company treats waste fabric as a core input, describing it as equivalent to a “barrel of oil” for producing plastics, but without exposure to fluctuations tied to global fossil fuel markets.

Enzyme Cascade Targets Plastic Breakdown

Epoch’s process focuses on converting pre- and post-consumer plastic waste into monomers, the base molecules used to manufacture plastics.

Instead of relying on living microbes, the company isolates and applies enzymes directly. These enzymes, sourced from industrial suppliers that produce them at scale, are used in a sequence of treatments to break down materials efficiently.

Nathan said the system can recover more than 90% of the target monomers. The remaining byproducts consist mainly of dyes, which are separated and handled independently.

Initial Focus On Nylon 6,6

The company is initially applying its method to nylon 6,6, a widely used synthetic material found in clothing, airbags, carpets, and climbing equipment.

Nathan noted that nylon 6,6 remains difficult to replace due to its durability and performance characteristics. The material traces back to early synthetic fibre development by DuPont.

Recent increases in the cost of raw materials used to produce nylon and similar plastics have added pressure on traditional supply chains. Nathan said precursor prices have risen by as much as 150% on a spot basis in recent weeks.

By using waste textiles instead of petroleum-based inputs, Epoch aims to avoid these price swings and provide more consistent production costs.

Funding And Scale-Up Plans

Epoch recently raised $12 million in funding, with participation from investors including Lululemon, along with Exantia, Happiness Capital, Kompas VC, and Leitmotif.

The funding will support the construction of a demonstration-scale facility near Imperial College London.

The company plans to follow with a commercial-scale plant expected to begin operations in 2028, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 metric tons of monomers.

Expansion To Other Materials

Once nylon 6,6 processing reaches maturity, Epoch plans to extend its enzyme-based approach to other types of plastics.

Nathan said the underlying technology can be adapted for different materials, with additional applications currently under development.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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