Uber Pony AI And Verne Partner To Launch Robotaxi Service In Europe Starting In Zagreb

A new partnership between Uber, Pony.ai, and Verne aims to launch a commercial robotaxi service in Europe, with initial operations planned in Zagreb.

The companies announced Thursday that the service will combine Pony.ai’s autonomous driving technology, Verne’s fleet operations, and Uber’s ride-hailing platform.

Partnership Structure And Deployment Plan

Under the agreement, Pony.ai will supply its self-driving system along with the Arcfox Alpha T5 robotaxi, developed in collaboration with Chinese automaker BAIC. Verne will own and operate the fleet, while Uber will provide access to its user network.

Uber also said it plans to invest an undisclosed amount into Verne and support the company’s expansion as a strategic partner.

The companies did not disclose a launch date, but on-road testing is already underway in Zagreb, where Verne’s parent company is based.

Verne’s Origins And Development

Verne was formed from Project 3 Mobility, an initiative launched in 2019 within Rimac Group. The startup formally launched in July 2024 with €100 million in funding.

The project is led by Mate Rimac, who has been developing robotaxi concepts for several years. Rimac holds a 23% stake in the broader group, which includes companies focused on electric vehicles and energy systems.

Verne focuses on building urban mobility services, including vehicle design, ride-hailing applications, and operational infrastructure such as fleet maintenance and management systems.

Vehicle Strategy And Production Plans

Although Verne has plans to deploy purpose-built two-seater electric robotaxis, those vehicles have not yet been launched. The company said previously that it had produced and tested 60 verification prototypes.

For its initial rollout, the service will rely on the Arcfox Alpha T5 provided by Pony.ai and BAIC. Users will be able to book rides through Uber or Verne’s own app.

Verne also plans to manufacture its own robotaxi vehicles at a new facility in Lučko, Croatia, which is expected to begin operations later this year.

Scaling Ambitions And Market Expansion

The company said it intends to scale its operations to a fleet of thousands of robotaxis over the coming years. While the initial launch will focus on Zagreb, Verne plans to expand into additional markets across Europe.

Marko Pejkovic said the goal is to move autonomous mobility from testing phases into commercial deployment, starting locally before expanding internationally.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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