WhatsApp Adds AI Suggested Replies And New Editing Tools In Feature Update

WhatsApp is rolling out a set of new features, including AI-powered suggested replies, message drafting tools, and updates aimed at storage management and media editing.

The update expands the app’s use of artificial intelligence while introducing new ways for users to manage chats and customize content.

AI Writing Help And Suggested Replies

The most prominent update enhances WhatsApp’s “Writing Help” feature, which was first introduced in August. The tool already allows users to rephrase, proofread, and adjust the tone of messages.

With the latest update, Writing Help now generates suggested replies based on conversation context. Meta said the feature is designed to help users refine messages more easily.

The company also said that conversations remain private when using Writing Help. Users can access the feature by tapping the chat bar, selecting the stickers icon, and choosing the AI-enabled option marked by a pencil with sparkles.

Storage Management And File Cleanup

WhatsApp has introduced a new way to manage storage within chats. Users can now identify and delete large files directly from individual conversations without removing entire chat histories.

The feature allows users to selectively clear media files while keeping messages intact, offering more control over storage use.

Photo Editing With Meta AI

The update also adds AI-powered image editing tools within chats. Users can modify photos by removing unwanted elements, changing backgrounds, or applying stylistic adjustments using Meta AI.

Cross-Platform Chat Transfers And Multi-Account Support

WhatsApp now supports transferring chat history from iOS to Android, as well as within the same platform. The app is also introducing the ability to log into two accounts simultaneously on iOS, matching functionality already available on Android.

Sticker Suggestions And Additional Updates

Sticker functionality is being expanded with contextual suggestions. As users type emojis, WhatsApp will recommend matching stickers that can be used in place of standard emoji responses.

The company said the features are rolling out now and will become available to all users in the near future.

Featured image credits: PickPik

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