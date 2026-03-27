Family-Centric, Intelligence-Driven New Journey! CHERY’s April Beijing Event Unlocks a New Vision for Global Family Mobility

In April 2026, CHERY will focus on the Auto China 2026 and the Chery International Business Summit, covering the full cycle from April 22 to 28, to build a global brand event integrating “strength, vision, warmth and technology”.

This event is not only a concentrated release of products and technologies, but also a key action for CHERY to deepen its global layout, gather consensus with dealer partners, and fulfill its commitments to global family users. As a Chinese automotive brand deeply rooted in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide, CHERY has always taken family needs as the starting point. This series of events will fully demonstrate the global strength and humanistic temperature of Chinese automotive brands, bringing new imagination to global family mobility.

The Foundation of Family: Extreme Technical Scenarios, Building a Solid Foundation for Travel Safety

The peace of mind of family comes from impeccable technical protection. CHERY will consolidate the safety foundation of family travel through two extreme scenario experiences: the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) long-term test and the safety crash experiment.

The CSH long-term test + VPD experience event will launch an all-scenario trial along the Jinshanling Great Wall. It will not only include the VPD intelligent parking challenge that tests intelligence and convenience, but also scenarios close to daily family life such as comprehensive performance testing, NVH noise reduction verification, and ecological camping, integrating the warmth of technology into every trip, showing the product charm of “always new as always”.

The safety challenge will be launched with the shocking extreme safety experiment of “three-vehicle chain crash”, simulating the high-risk scenarios that may be encountered in real family travel, using intuitive visual impact to verify the robust strength of CHERY models in protecting the family’s living space, and further consolidating global users’ mental cognition of the brand’s safety.

The two activities together build extreme technical scenarios of safety, space, and CSH (including VPD). From the intelligence and convenience of daily travel to the safety protection in extreme situations, they fully prove the product confidence of CHERY’s technology of “safe and sound”, building an indestructible “mobile fortress” for family travel.

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The Future of Family: Brand Strategic Vision, Leading Global Growth

The expectation of family hides the infinite yearning for the future. CHERY will outline the future blueprint of global family travel through two core releases.

First, on April 24 at Auto China, it will bring three heavy contents — the release of a new technology strategy, a new brand value proposition, and the global debut of heavy new cars. From the three dimensions of technical capability, brand concept, and product matrix, it conveys the firm confidence to move from 4 million+ family users to a higher goal.

Then, on April 25 at the dealer conference in Wuhu, Anhui, CHERY will unlock new growth curves for global partners, gather the cooperation consensus of “building the future of family together”, so that every partner can share the dividends of brand development.

At the same time, the AiMOGA Global Unveiling, as an important extension of Chery Group’s technology ecosystem, will release the second-generation robot products, launch the AiMOGA product matrix concept for the first time, and unlock new business paradigms such as vehicle-machine collaboration and global commercial leasing platform, showing the new form of dual intelligent carrier output of “automobile + robot”, injecting more technological vitality into family travel scenarios.

The Warmth of Family: Boundless Emotional Connection, Building Partnership Together

The warmth of family lies in every thoughtful detail and boundless connection. CHERY will deliver humanistic care beyond business through two emotional theme activities.

The family-themed space exhibition will create an immersive scene combining indoor ecological view and outdoor space exhibition, with family as the core to design the moving line and experience area, allowing users to intuitively feel the space charm and humanistic care of the “mobile home”. Interpreting “Love has no age, travel has temperature” — whether it is the warm travel of a family of three, or the gathering journey of multiple generations, they can find a suitable exclusive experience.

The product co-creation + new technology experience event will focus on core technologies and models, inviting partners from core anchor markets to participate in new product co-creation, exploring scenario-based marketing selling points that fit local family needs, building a partner connection beyond business, making product R&D more understanding of families and more close to life.

From the thoughtful care of space design to the equal communication of the co-creation forum, CHERY uses “family” as the link to connect users, dealers, and partners, making the brand not only a provider of mobility solutions, but also a guardian of emotional resonance, so that every connection is full of the warmth of family.

Family-Centric, Intelligence-Driven New Journey of Global Mobility

From robust technology to soft emotion, from brand release to win-win partnership, this series of events in April fully presents CHERY’s original aspiration of “creating a better, smarter and warmer travel experience for global families”.

Starting from Beijing, China, CHERY will take “the warmth of family” and “the confidence of technology”, continue to deepen the global layout, upgrade the product matrix, gather the power of partners, and steadily move toward the vision of being the top choice of family-oriented users worldwide.

In the future, CHERY will continue to take family as the core, use more reliable products, more thoughtful services, and more cutting-edge technologies, continue to polish the global business card of Chinese automotive brands, so that the love and companionship of family can extend to every corner of the world with every trip.