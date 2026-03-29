Over 5,000 Motorcyclists Gather in Xiandu, Ushering in a New Chapter of Integrated Cultural and Tourism Development

As spring breeze sweeps across Xiandu, motorcyclists gather to write a splendid chapter. From March 24 to 29, the first stop of Qiji China in the Year of the Horse — the 2026 Huangdi Jinyun Motorcycle Carnival Week — was grandly held in Jinyun County, Zhejiang Province. Over 5,000 motorcyclists from all over China gathered in this scenic wonderland in southern Zhejiang. With motorcycles as the medium and culture and tourism as the bridge, they rode and celebrated amid green mountains and clear waters, jointly creating a grand event integrating motorcycle culture, Huangdi culture, rural customs, sports, culture, tourism and commerce, showcasing the strong appeal of Jinyun as one of China’s leading motorcycle-tourism-friendly cities.

This event not only showcases the achievements of Jinyun’s six consecutive years of cultivating the motorcycle tourism IP, but also serves as a vivid example of the county boosting vitality in cultural tourism and advancing high-quality urban development through distinctive events. With its remarkable performance and innovative integration model, Qiji China · Huangdi Jinyun Motorcycle Carnival has also been selected as a 2025 Premium Sports Tourism Project in the Yangtze River Delta, setting a benchmark for the integrated development of motorcycle tourism nationwide.

Classic Highlights Retained & New Experiences Added: Multi-Dimensional Events Activate New Cultural Tourism Scenarios

As the core IP of Jinyun’s motorcycle tourism, this year’s carnival retained the classic highlights of previous editions while innovatively integrating featured experiences, forming a rich and diverse event lineup. The motorcycle parade, as the core session, led riders through the scenic landscapes of Xiandu and rural communities, becoming a moving showcase of the city. Meanwhile, classic programs were preserved, including the grand ceremony where 100 riders paid tribute to Xuanyuan Huangdi, motorcycle stunt shows, branded motorcycle exhibitions and test rides, and special film screenings for riders, further deepening the integration of motorcycle culture and Huangdi culture. The newly launched off-road motorcycle experience day further expanded motorcycle tourism formats to meet the travel and experience needs of riders from different groups.

During the event, the immersive experience of the national intangible cultural heritage Xuanyuan Sacrifice Ritual remained a major highlight. Three hundred riders in motorcycle gear gathered at the Huangdi Shrine to pay homage to the ancestor of Chinese civilization in the ritual of modern riders, bringing together the bold spirit of motorcycle culture and profound humanistic heritage for a perfect blend of modern trends and tradition. Supporting activities such as rider film screenings and motorcycle cultural and creative markets featured intangible cultural heritage experiences, agricultural specialties and local cuisines, enriching leisure experiences for riders while building a high-quality platform for the display and sales of local products.

26 Linked Service Stations Form a Comprehensive Network: Motorcycle Tourism Drives Rural Revival & Common Prosperity

At the launching ceremony of the motorcycle parade, Jinyun officially unveiled the plan to build “China’s Premier Motorcycle-Tourism-Friendly City”, charting a clear course for creating a county-wide rider-friendly ecosystem. Centered on motorcycle tourism, Jinyun has laid out 26 distinctive motorcycle service stations connecting towns, ancient villages, scenic mountains and rivers, and intangible cultural heritage workshops along over 300 kilometers of premium motorcycle routes, consolidating the foundation of a rider-friendly tourism ecosystem and making “motorcycle-driven economy” a new engine for rural revitalization. With “motorcycle tourism passports”, riders checked in across the county, experiencing local customs and Huangdi culture while injecting popularity and new business forms into remote villages.

Backed by the brand of “China’s Premier Motorcycle-Tourism-Friendly City”, each service station has become a local anchor for cultural tourism-driven common prosperity: Tiantang Village Station in Shijian Township gained popularity through smart tourism facilities, with its self-service photography project generating over 60,000 yuan in revenue and winning a national patent; Lianhua Fishing Fun Station brought nearly 10,000 visitors to a once obscure village, revitalizing rural vitality; Qiji Station in Dayuan Town launched a specialty yellow tea drink that became a hit souvenir among riders. Centered on these stations, towns and townships have integrated agricultural tourism, cultural tourism and red tourism resources to create multi-functional routes, efficiently converting “motorcycle traffic” into “development growth”.

Innovative Services & Brand Upgrading: Building a National Rider-Friendly Ecosystem

To address the pain points of cross-city travel for riders, Jinyun has pioneered the country’s first high-speed rail motorcycle station, located on the basement floor of Jinyun High-Speed Rail Station. It realizes seamless connection between high-speed rail travel and motorcycle touring, completely solving problems such as motorcycle shipping and storage, creating a brand-new “high-speed rail + motorcycle” tourism model and greatly improving the travel experience for riders nationwide. A rider from Jiangsu Province said that the convenient station services removed worries about long-distance riding and attracted more riders to travel to the carnival via “motorcycle shipping + high-speed rail”.

The event also released a Civilized Riding Proposal, calling on riders to travel in a civilized manner and protect the ecological environment, so that motorcycle culture and beautiful rural areas can develop in harmony. From a well-established service station network and thoughtful service system to diverse cultural experiences and in-depth industrial linkages, Jinyun has built a nationally leading rider-friendly ecosystem, laying solid groundwork for building “China’s Premier Motorcycle-Tourism-Friendly City”.

In-Depth Integration of Sports, Culture, Tourism and Commerce Empowers High-Quality Urban Development

Qiji Jinyun has launched a cross-border co-branded Huangdi cultural and creative product — the “Huangdi Blessing” motorcycle backpack, an innovative fusion of Huangdi culture and motorcycle trends. The product skillfully combines profound Huangdi cultural elements with the travel needs of modern riders, boasting professional riding functionality while conveying the good wish of “Blessed by Huangdi, safe journey always”. It is not only a launch of a new cultural and creative product, but also a new exploration for Jinyun to promote the “younger and more life-oriented” outreach of Huangdi culture.

From a single motorcycle event to a county-wide cultural tourism IP, the successful holding of the 6th Huangdi Jinyun Motorcycle Carnival is not only a feast for motorcycle culture, but also an important move for Jinyun to promote the integrated development of sports, culture, tourism and commerce and upgrade its city brand. Relying on its unique ecological resources and profound humanistic heritage, Jinyun takes motorcycle tourism as a breakthrough to break industrial boundaries and integrate county-wide resources, which not only stimulates rural development vitality but also enhances the city’s visibility and reputation, forging a “Jinyun Model” of high-quality development driven by distinctive cultural tourism.

As wheels keep rolling, culture and tourism keep advancing. From six consecutive years of cultivating the motorcycle tourism IP to the official launch of the “China’s Premier Motorcycle-Tourism-Friendly City” plan, Jinyun is taking motorcycles as a bond to continuously deepen the integration of sports, culture, tourism and commerce. The speeding wheels connect natural scenery, Huangdi cultural heritage and rural revitalization, helping this renowned city in southern Zhejiang continuously grow in popularity with its distinctive cultural tourism brand and write new chapters on the journey of high-quality development.