Frax frxUSD Goes Live on Aave V4 Launch as a Default Stablecoin

Frax today announced that frxUSD is live on Aave V4 from day one, marking a major milestone for the growth of frxUSD as a core stablecoin across DeFi credit markets. Aave V4 launches with a deliberately narrow, security-first initial configuration on Ethereum mainnet, making frxUSD’s inclusion especially notable.

Under Aave V4’s initial configuration, frxUSD is available as a borrowable asset in the Core Hub’s Main, Gold, and Forex spokes, while corefrxUSD is included in the Prime Hub’s Bluechip Spoke and the Plus Hub’s Ethena Ecosystem Spoke. That places frxUSD among a small group of stablecoins included in Aave V4 at launch, and among an even smaller group represented in the Bluechip configuration.

Aave V4 introduces a new hub-and-spoke architecture designed to preserve unified liquidity while supporting distinct borrowing environments with tighter risk boundaries and more precise market logic. The protocol’s launch configuration is intentionally conservative, with minimal initial assets and carefully monitored caps during the hardening phase. In that context, frxUSD’s day-one presence reflects strong positioning within one of DeFi’s most important credit venues.

“Launching on Aave V4 from day one is a strong signal of the secureness with which we built frxUSD,” said Sam Kazemian, founder and CEO of Frax. “Aave is the most important credit market in DeFi, and V4 represents the next step in its evolution to bring the financial system on-chain. frxUSD being included at launch reflects our goal of becoming one of the default stablecoins used across lending, liquidity, and digital dollar payments.”

“We’re excited to see frxUSD live from day one as part of the initial rollout of Aave V4. Strong stablecoin participants are essential to the next phase of DeFi, as onchain credit markets expand to support a much broader range of participants, assets, and markets,” said Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs.

For Frax, the launch reinforces a broader strategy: make frxUSD available anywhere the next layer of internet-native financial infrastructure is being built. As stablecoin competition matures, success will be determined not only by supply, but by where a dollar asset is accepted as trusted liquidity, borrowable inventory, and financial infrastructure. As the leading DeFi lending protocol, Aave and its V4 platform will serve as the foundation for that financial future.

Aave has described V4 as its next-generation credit infrastructure, built to support a wider range of collateral types, borrowing environments, and market structures onchain. The protocol is launching through Aave Pro, a dedicated V4 interface designed for power users and DeFi-native workflows.

About Frax

Frax is a U.S.-based financial technology company building infrastructure for open and interoperable digital dollars. The platform includes Frax USD (frxUSD), a digital dollar designed for onchain transparency, Fraxtal, a blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin scalability and real-time payments, and FraxNet, a non-custodial fintech platform for institutions and high-net-worth users to mint and redeem frxUSD. Learn more at Frax.com.

About Aave

Aave is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to supply and borrow digital assets through smart contracts. Aave is governed by the Aave community and operates across multiple blockchain networks. The protocol is non-custodial and transactions are recorded onchain. Learn more at Aave.com.

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