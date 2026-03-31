Tricycle Film Festival Expands Internationally with Pure Land Foundation Partnership

Pure Land Foundation, a UK-based philanthropic organisation dedicated to social, spiritual and emotional well-being, today announces a joint initiative with Tricycle: The Buddhist Review, North America’s leading Buddhist publication, to co-present the 2026 Buddhist Film Festival.

Returning in June 2026, the festival will mark its largest and most international edition to date. The festival will present a curated program of five short films and five feature-length films, each exploring themes related to Buddhist philosophies and precepts. Online screenings will be available throughout the two-week festival, extending access to international audiences.

The festival will showcase its first-ever flagship physical activation through Pure Land Foundation’s five-day public Sand Mandala installation at OXO Gallery on London’s South Bank. Created live by senior visiting Buddhist monks from Tibet, the work will unfold in real time in one of the capital’s busiest cultural locations, offering audiences a rare encounter with a centuries-old sacred art form. The event will be accompanied by a series of healing sound bath sessions for visitors.

Pure Land Foundation will also launch a new online submission platform that invites filmmakers to submit their work for consideration. Selected films will be showcased in the following categories: Documentary Short, Animated Short, Narrative Short, LGBTQ+ Short, and Vertical Short.

Held ahead of the autumn festival circuit, the Tricycle Buddhist Film Festival occupies a distinctive space in the film circuit calendar, prioritising ethical inquiry, philosophical depth and digital accessibility over premieres and market dynamics.

Bruno Wang, founder of the Pure Land Foundation, will serve as chairman of the 2026 festival, which has been programmed by Tricycle’s curator and acclaimed producer Shrihari Sathe since the festival’s inception in 2024.

“This partnership is about more than cinema, it’s about cultural dialogue,” said Bruno Wang. “In a fragmented world, film offers a powerful way to surface timeless values such as compassion and mindfulness and make them relevant to contemporary audiences across cultures.”

Sam Mowe, Tricycle’s publisher, said, “We are happy to partner with the Pure Land Foundation, whose mission aligns with our commitment to disseminate Buddhist teachings.” He added that “proceeds from the festival will be used to expand our free offerings, such as Buddhism for Beginners, our Daily Dharma email and app, and our online-learning scholarship program.”

The Tricycle Film Festival continues its tradition of presenting innovative storytelling, showcasing films that highlight diverse perspectives and narratives rooted in Buddhist thought. With the new partnership, the festival expands its international reach and deepens its cultural impact.

About the Pure Land Foundation

Pure Land Foundation supports initiatives that promote social, spiritual and emotional wellness through the arts. Founded by philanthropist Bruno Wang, the foundation champions projects that inspire compassion, foster cultural exchange, and cultivate deeper awareness of humanity’s shared values.

About Tricycle: The Buddhist Review

Founded in 1991, Tricycle is a leading independent Buddhist publication and foundation dedicated to making Buddhist teachings and practices broadly available. Through its quarterly magazine, online platform, and events, Tricycle fosters dialogue across Buddhist traditions and engages contemporary issues through a Buddhist lens.

Pure Land Foundation Website: purelandfoundation.com

Tricycle: The Buddhist Review Website: tricycle.org

Media Contact: contact@purelandfoundation.com