Global Coin Unveils the World’s First 5oz Morgan & Peace Silver Dollar Set: A Semiquincentennial Masterpiece in .999 Pure Silver

Global Coin announced the release of what may be the most significant modern silver dollar set ever assembled: a matched pair of 2026-dated 5oz Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars — the first time in history either design has been struck on a massive five-ounce .999 pure silver planchet.

“No mint — public or private — has ever produced a 5oz Morgan or Peace Dollar. Not in 1878. Not in 1921. Not in 2021 when the designs came back. This is a format that has simply never existed,” said Stephen Pfeil, Founder of Global Coin and author of Modern Numismatic Masterpieces. “We didn’t just source a rare coin. We created a category.”

A Format That Has Never Existed — Until Now

The Morgan Silver Dollar debuted in 1878 and became the defining coin of the American frontier, producing some of the most sought-after dates in all of numismatics before ending its legendary run in 1921. That same year, the Peace Dollar emerged — a symbol of national hope following the Great War — and ran until 1935. Together, they represent the two most collected and revered silver dollar designs in United States history.

While the U.S. Mint reintroduced both designs in 2021 for the 100th anniversary of the Morgan-to-Peace transition, they were struck only at standard size. The full sculptural vision of these iconic designs — Liberty’s flowing hair rendered in exquisite relief, the eagle’s outstretched wings spanning nearly three inches, the radiant sunburst of peace blazing in mirror-polished brilliance — has never been realized at the 5oz scale.

The 2026 release, timed to the United States Semiquincentennial — the nation’s 250th anniversary — delivers that vision for the first time.

Hand-Struck Perfection on Five Ounces of Pure Silver

Each coin begins as a flawless five-ounce blank of .999 fine silver, then undergoes a meticulous hand-striking process engineered to produce a breathtaking Reverse Proof finish. Mirror-polished devices blaze with brilliant reflectivity while deeply frosted fields create dramatic depth and contrast — a visual effect that is exponentially more striking at five ounces than at standard weight.

Every coin bears the exclusive Global Privy Mark, authenticating its pedigree as a Global Coin exclusive and distinguishing it permanently from any future 5oz silver dollar that any mint may produce.

Scarcity That Speaks for Itself

Only 100 of each design were struck worldwide — the smallest production run of any 5oz legal tender silver coin set in history. Of those, just 84 of each achieved the flawless Reverse Proof 70 grade from NGC, with every single coin earning the coveted First Day of Issue designation.

In an almost unprecedented step, NGC individually numbered every holder from 1 to 84, giving each coin a certified population of exactly one. Both coins in each set carry matching serial numbers, creating a unified pair with singular, verifiable provenance.

“When NGC offered to individually number these, it told us something,” said Pfeil. “They recognized this wasn’t a standard release. Eighty-four matched pairs, each with its own number, each with a population of one — that’s not a mintage. That’s an edition.”

Signed by the 42nd Treasurer of the United States

Given the historic significance of this release, Anna Escobedo Cabral — the 42nd Treasurer of the United States, serving from 2004 to 2009 under President George W. Bush — has hand-signed every holder. Cabral’s signature appeared on billions of dollars in U.S. currency during her tenure, and her autograph on these coins bridges modern numismatic achievement with American institutional history.

Each signature is sonically sealed within the NGC holder, protected alongside the coin for generations.

Why This Set Stands Alone

There is no comparison set. No 5oz Morgan Dollar has ever been struck before. No 5oz Peace Dollar has ever been struck before. The mintage of 100 is not a marketing number — it is the total production run. With only 84 achieving perfection and each one individually numbered, collectors are not acquiring a coin from a series. They are acquiring the only one in the world with their number on it.

Sequential serial numbers are available for collectors acquiring multiples, adding meaningful long-term provenance value. With the entire PF70 population at 84 per design and advanced collectors already securing multiple sets, the mathematics of scarcity are self-evident.

“This is the kind of set that doesn’t come around again,” said Pfeil. “Not because of marketing — because of math. One hundred struck. Eighty-four perfect. Individually numbered. Once they’re placed, they’re placed.”

About Global Coin

Global Coin is a premier numismatic advisory firm based in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, specializing in rare and investment-grade coins. Founded by Stephen Pfeil, author of Modern Numismatic Masterpieces (2025, ISBN 979-8-89965-976-8), Global Coin takes an education-first approach — advising collectors and investors on legacy assets built to endure across generations. The firm’s philosophy centers on a simple principle: the right coin, in the right grade, with the right provenance, is not a purchase. It is a position.

To explore Global Coin’s current inventory and Modern Numismatic Masterpieces offerings, visit shopglobalcoin.com or call 1-844-595-9599.