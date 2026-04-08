Google Chrome Adds Vertical Tabs And Updates Reading Mode Amid Browser Competition

Google Chrome is introducing vertical tabs and an updated Reading Mode, marking a shift in its interface as competition from newer browsers influences feature development. The update allows users to move tabs to the side of the window, improving visibility and organization.

Vertical Tabs Aim To Improve Tab Management

The new vertical tabs feature lets users display tabs along the side of the browser instead of the traditional horizontal layout. This allows full page titles to be visible and makes it easier to manage large numbers of open tabs and tab groups.

Users can enable the feature by right-clicking within a Chrome window and selecting the option to show tabs vertically. Once activated, the setting remains in place until manually changed.

The feature does not introduce a fixed limit on the number of tabs, with constraints instead determined by device performance. Vertical tabs function the same way as horizontal tabs, including support for multiple windows and grouped tabs.

Feature Targets Heavy Tab Users

Vertical tabs are commonly used by people who keep many tabs open at once, such as researchers or power users. These users often face difficulty navigating tabs with similar icons or titles in a crowded horizontal layout.

Google previously tested vertical tabs in earlier versions of Chrome, but the feature did not move beyond experimental stages at the time.

Competition Influences Feature Rollout

The introduction reflects increasing competition from alternative browsers such as Arc and newer AI-focused browsers like Dia, which have promoted vertical tab layouts as part of their user experience.

Recent Chrome updates have also included integration with Gemini, improvements to autofill, a Split View mode, and a faster release cycle, indicating broader changes to the browser’s development pace.

Google said the vertical tabs feature is being rolled out gradually to users across all regions.

Reading Mode Updated For Distraction Free Browsing

Alongside vertical tabs, Chrome is introducing a redesigned Reading Mode that provides a full-page, text-focused view. The feature is designed to reduce visual clutter and help users focus on content.

The updated Reading Mode will become the default experience. It arrives as webpages, particularly on news sites, increasingly include ads and subscription prompts that can interrupt reading.

The rollout reflects ongoing changes in how users interact with web content, as browser features evolve alongside shifts in content presentation and distribution.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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