Binge App Adds Jump Scare Alerts Using Apple Live Activities Feature

A new movie and TV tracking app called Binge is introducing a feature that alerts users to upcoming jump scares, using Apple Live Activities to deliver real-time notifications on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

Live Activities Feature Powers Real Time Alerts

The jump scare alert works by activating a Live Activity when a user begins watching a film. Users can tap a clock icon within the app to start the feature, which then provides timing cues for upcoming scenes. The app also allows users to filter alerts to focus only on major jump scares.

Live Activities has previously been used for tracking services such as food deliveries, ride arrivals, and sports scores. Binge applies the same functionality to media consumption.

App Competes In Crowded Tracking Market

Binge enters a competitive category that includes apps such as Letterboxd, TV Time, JustWatch, and Trakt.

Developer Shihab Mehboob said the app differentiates itself through deeper integration with Apple’s ecosystem, including iCloud syncing, as well as additional features such as private notes, post-credit scene details, and awards timelines.

Expanded Features Aim For All In One Tracking

Binge is designed to track a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, actors, streaming platforms, networks, and production companies. It includes standard details such as release dates, cast and crew, trailers, genres, and reviews.

The app also shows where titles are available to watch and allows users to track films currently in theaters for later viewing.

Binge aggregates ratings and data from sources including Rotten Tomatoes, Letterboxd, IMDb, and Metacritic. It also uses IMDb data to generate parental guidance summaries covering content such as violence, language, and other factors.

Additional Tools Include Customization And Syncing

Users can rate content, create collections, tag owned titles, and sync with Trakt. The app offers recommendation browsing, episode rating graphs, and Academy Awards breakdowns.

Additional features include widgets for the Home and Lock Screen, calendar integration, and various customization options.

Binge is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The app is free to download, with premium features such as jump scare alerts available through a subscription priced at $1.99 per month or $17.99 per year, or via a one-time payment of $49.99.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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