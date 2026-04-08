Uber Expands AWS Deal To Use Amazon Chips In Shift From Google And Oracle

Uber is expanding its agreement with Amazon to run more of its services on AWS infrastructure, including increased use of Amazon’s in-house chips, as competition intensifies among major cloud providers.

AWS Chips Take Larger Role In Uber Infrastructure

Under the expanded deal, Uber will increase its use of AWS’s Graviton processors, which are ARM-based server chips designed for lower power consumption. The company will also begin testing Trainium3, Amazon’s AI-focused chip positioned as an alternative to offerings from Nvidia.

The agreement reflects a broader push by AWS to promote its custom silicon as a differentiator in the cloud market.

Shift Comes Despite Prior Deals With Google And Oracle

Uber had previously committed to migrating much of its infrastructure to Oracle and Google cloud platforms under multi-year agreements signed in 2023.

At the time, the company said it was transitioning away from its own data centers and adopting cloud-based systems, including ARM-based computing environments. Uber highlighted its use of chips developed by Ampere within Oracle’s cloud infrastructure.

Chip Industry Ties Reflect Broader Ecosystem Links

Ampere, founded by Renee James, had close ties to Oracle, which held a significant ownership stake before selling it. The company was later acquired by SoftBank, while Oracle shifted its strategy toward purchasing chips rather than designing them internally.

Oracle has also expanded its data center efforts tied to projects involving OpenAI, alongside partnerships with Nvidia and other firms.

AWS Gains Ground With Custom Silicon Strategy

The expanded Uber deal highlights AWS’s approach of developing proprietary chips to attract large customers. Other companies increasing their use of AWS chips include OpenAI, Anthropic, and Apple.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in December that its Trainium chip business had already reached multibillion-dollar scale.

The agreement underscores ongoing competition among cloud providers, as companies evaluate infrastructure based on performance, cost, and access to specialized hardware.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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