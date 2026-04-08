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Anthropic Expands Compute Deal With Google And Broadcom To Scale Claude Models

ByJolyen

Apr 8, 2026

Anthropic Expands Compute Deal With Google And Broadcom To Scale Claude Models

Anthropic has signed a new agreement with Google and Broadcom to expand compute capacity for its Claude AI models, as demand for its services continues to increase.

Deal Extends Use Of Google Cloud TPU Infrastructure

The agreement will expand Anthropic’s use of Google Cloud’s tensor processing units, specialized chips designed for AI workloads. It builds on a prior deal announced in October 2025 that provided more than one gigawatt of compute capacity.

Anthropic said the new infrastructure will begin coming online in 2027. While the company did not disclose full details, a Broadcom filing indicates the deal could include up to 3.5 gigawatts of compute capacity.

Most of the new capacity will be based in the United States and will contribute to Anthropic’s broader $50 billion commitment to invest in domestic compute infrastructure.

Growth In Demand Drives Infrastructure Expansion

Anthropic said the agreement reflects increasing demand for its Claude models, particularly among enterprise customers. The company reported a run-rate revenue of $30 billion, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025.

It also said more than 1,000 business customers are now spending over $1 million annually on its services.

The company recently completed a $30 billion Series G funding round, valuing it at $380 billion.

Partnership Comes Amid Industry And Policy Developments

The expanded deal follows heightened attention on Anthropic’s role in the AI sector, including scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Defense, which has labeled the company a supply chain risk.

Anthropic said the partnership with Google and Broadcom is part of its approach to scaling infrastructure to support continued growth and development of its AI systems.

Featured image credits: syllaby.io

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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