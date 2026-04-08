Giggles App Blends Social Media And Meme Trading As Founder Tests New Model

A new app called Giggles is combining short-form video content with speculative trading mechanics, allowing users to invest in viral posts as it expands from a concept that began as a joke into an invite-only beta platform.

From Viral Joke To Product Launch

The app was created by Justin Jin, who first introduced Giggles in 2023 as a fictional platform on TikTok. The idea gained traction online, prompting Jin to build a landing page and collect user interest.

The site attracted around 100,000 visits in a single day, leading Jin to partner with co-founder Edwin Wang to develop a working version of the app. Jin said the platform now has 450,000 users signed up during its beta phase.

App Combines Video Content With Trading Mechanics

Giggles allows users to post short-form videos and invest in them using “aura points,” a system designed to simulate value based on popularity. The company plans to introduce cryptocurrency-based transactions, allowing users to invest real assets in content performance.

The model draws comparisons to platforms like TikTok for content distribution and prediction markets such as Kalshi for trading behavior.

Jin said the goal is to create a platform where users spend extended periods engaging with content, while also participating in speculative activity tied to virality.

Funding And Investor Participation Confirmed

Giggles raised $1,234,567 in funding, led by 1k(x). The unusual figure reflects the app’s branding and positioning within meme culture.

Investor participation in the round was confirmed independently, following questions raised during reporting about the company’s earlier marketing materials and testimonials.

Founder Background And Development Approach

Jin previously operated online ventures, including a Minecraft-based marketplace that was later shut down for violating platform monetization rules. His experience reflects a background in internet-native communities and digital experimentation.

The Giggles team currently has eight employees, with members ranging in age from 19 to 38.

Platform Positioned Around Changing Online Behavior

The app is being developed in the context of increasing automation and bot activity on social media platforms. Jin said the trading mechanism could help surface content that gains genuine traction among users.

He also said the platform relies on a combination of AI moderation tools and user participation to manage content, similar to approaches used in other social platforms.

Giggles remains in invite-only beta as the company continues to test its model and expand features, including the planned integration of cryptocurrency transactions.

Featured image credits: PxHere

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