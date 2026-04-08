Google Maps Adds Gemini Powered Captions And Contributor Tools

Google Maps is introducing new features designed to simplify how users contribute photos, videos, and local information, including AI-generated captions powered by Gemini.

Gemini Generates Captions For Photos And Videos

Users can now select photos or videos they want to share, after which Gemini analyzes the content to generate suggested captions. Users can edit or remove these captions before posting.

The feature is currently available in English on iOS in the United States, with plans to expand globally and to Android devices in the coming months.

New Tools Highlight Media From Recent Experiences

Google Maps is also introducing a feature that surfaces recent photos and videos directly within the “Contribute” tab. When users enable media access in their device settings, the app will display images tied to recent activity, allowing users to quickly select and upload relevant content.

This recommendation feature is already available globally on both iOS and Android.

Contributor Tracking And Recognition Updated

The platform now displays total contribution points more prominently within the “Contribute” tab. It also highlights “Local Guide” levels on user profiles.

Local Guides earn points by uploading photos, writing reviews, answering questions, and verifying information on the platform.

Google has also updated achievement badges to make contributor roles clearer, identifying users as “expert fact-finders,” “master photographers,” or “rising novices.” High-level contributors will be marked with gold-colored profile indicators.

Features Aim To Support Large Contributor Base

Google said the updates are designed to support its community of more than 500 million contributors who regularly share content to help others evaluate locations and experiences.

The company noted that user-generated content plays a central role in keeping information on Maps accurate and up to date, and the new tools are intended to streamline the contribution process.

Featured image credits: Newman Web Solutions

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