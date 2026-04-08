Trump Administration Proposes $707 Million Cut To CISA Budget For 2027

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency faces a proposed budget reduction of at least $707 million under a new 2027 federal spending plan put forward by the Trump administration, as part of a broader omnibus proposal.

Proposal Frames Cuts As Refocus On Core Mission

The administration said the reduction is intended to refocus CISA on its primary responsibilities, including securing federal civilian networks and protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats. The proposal also cited efforts to eliminate what it described as “weaponization and waste.”

The document further alleged that the agency had been involved in censorship, referencing its role in countering misinformation during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The proposal also includes plans to remove programs considered duplicative, such as certain school safety initiatives that exist at other levels of government.

Previous Budget Attempts Faced Congressional Pushback

The proposed cuts follow earlier attempts by the administration to reduce CISA’s funding. A prior proposal sought to cut nearly $500 million, or about 17% of the agency’s budget, but lawmakers reduced that figure to approximately $135 million after negotiations.

If approved, the latest proposal would reduce CISA’s operating budget to around $2 billion.

Agency Has Seen Staff Reductions And Leadership Gaps

CISA has experienced staffing reductions over the past year, including layoffs that resulted in the loss of hundreds of employees. The agency has also been without a Senate-confirmed permanent director since 2025, when Donald Trump began his second term.

The administration has also criticized individuals associated with the agency, including former director Chris Krebs.

Recent Cyber Incidents Highlight Ongoing Threats

The proposed cuts come amid several reported cybersecurity incidents affecting U.S. systems. These include a suspected Russian breach of the federal courts filing system, cyberattacks attributed to China targeting government departments, and an incident involving Iranian hackers leaking emails linked to Kash Patel.

Security experts and lawmakers have expressed concerns about the agency’s capacity to respond to threats given its current resources and staffing levels.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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