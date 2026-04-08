Lyca Mobile US Expands Prepaid Plan Portfolio to Address Demand for Flexible and Long-Term Options

Lyca Mobile US announced the expansion of its prepaid phone plan portfolio, introducing a broader range of flexible and long-term options designed to meet evolving consumer demand for transparent pricing and contract-free mobile services.

The updated offering includes multiple data tiers and plan durations, allowing customers to select options based on usage patterns, budget preferences, and renewal flexibility. The company stated that the expansion reflects consumer behavior, as more users seek best prepaid phone plans that provide clarity in data allowances and pricing without long-term commitments.

According to Lyca Mobile US, the plan range spans from entry-level data packages to high-capacity and unlimited options. These plans include combinations of mobile data, data hotspots, nationwide talk and text, and selected international calling and roaming features. The structure is intended to support both short-term users seeking flexibility and long-term users looking for stable pricing over multiple months.

The company noted that its “best value” plans are structured for customers who prefer month-to-month flexibility. These plans include data tiers such as 5GB, 8GB, 15GB, 18GB, and 25GB, along with unlimited options. Promotional pricing is periodically offered to provide higher data allowances at reduced rates for a limited time, especially for users exploring no contract mobile plans .

In addition to short-term plans, Lyca Mobile US has expanded its long-term plan options, which spans 3, 6 and 12 months and includes similar data tiers. These plans are offered with bundled pricing, allowing users to lock in rates over longer periods while reducing the need for frequent renewals.

The company stated that its prepaid plans are designed to accommodate a wide range of usage scenarios, including everyday mobile data use, streaming, navigation, and cross-border communication needs. Selected plans also include international calling plans to support users with overseas connections.

All plans are contract-free and can be activated using unlocked devices. Customers can subscribe and manage their plans through online channels or retail locations across the United States.

Lyca Mobile US’s prepaid offering strategy focuses on accessibility, flexibility, and alignment with real-world usage needs, as demand for no-contract mobile services continues to grow.

For more information about available prepaid phone plans, visit https://www.lycamobile.us

About Lyca Mobile US

Lyca Mobile US is a mobile virtual network operator providing prepaid telecommunications services across the United States. The company offers a range of contract-free mobile plans that include data, voice, and messaging services, along with international calling options. Lyca Mobile US focuses on delivering accessible and flexible mobile solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse customer segments, including individuals with cross-border communication requirements.