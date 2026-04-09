Boster Bio today announced expanded access to its human VEGF ELISA kits , designed to support accurate and reproducible quantification of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in human serum. The initiative addresses ongoing challenges in cytokine measurement, including matrix interference, low-abundance detection, and variability across experiments.

VEGF is a central regulator of angiogenesis and is widely studied in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory research. However, measuring VEGF in serum presents technical challenges due to its low baseline concentrations and sensitivity to sample handling conditions. Reliable detection requires assays that combine high sensitivity with consistent performance across biological matrices.

Boster Bio ’s VEGF ELISA kits are developed using a sandwich ELISA format optimized for serum-based applications. These assays are designed to detect VEGF within low picogram-per-milliliter ranges, while maintaining a dynamic range suitable for both baseline and elevated expression levels. Pre-coated plates and standardized reagents support consistent execution across laboratories, reducing variability introduced during assay preparation.

“Our goal is to support researchers with dependable tools for biomarker quantification,” said a Boster Bio spokesperson. “VEGF remains a critical marker in angiogenesis and disease progression studies, and reliable serum measurement is essential for generating reproducible data.”

The kits are validated for use with human serum, plasma, and cell culture supernatants, enabling flexibility across experimental workflows. Typical applications include tumor angiogenesis studies, hypoxia signaling analysis, and pharmacodynamic biomarker evaluation. These use cases often require consistent detection of small changes in VEGF concentration, making assay stability and repeatability key performance factors.

Compared with alternative platforms, ELISA remains a preferred method for targeted protein quantification due to its specificity, ease of use, and compatibility with standard laboratory infrastructure. Boster Bio’s VEGF ELISA kits are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows while providing reliable performance for routine and large-scale studies.

Researchers can explore the full range of ELISA solutions at https://www.bosterbio.com/ .

Additional information on assay development, protocols, and troubleshooting resources is available through the company’s ELISA resource hub at https://www.bosterbio.com/protocol-and-troubleshooting/elisa and product-specific VEGF assay pages at https://www.bosterbio.com/elisa-kits .

By expanding access to validated VEGF ELISA kits, Boster Bio aims to support more consistent data generation in serum-based research and enable scientists to make more confident biological interpretations.

About Boster Biological Technology

Boster Biological Technology is a life-science manufacturer based in Pleasanton, California, providing ELISA kits, antibodies, and research tools for academic and commercial laboratories worldwide. The company supports research teams with validated products and technical assistance for assay selection and troubleshooting.