Jordan Richards and Maira Zhunussova Release New Insights on Quantum Computing and What Business Leaders Need to Know Now

The Quiet Shift Already Underway

For years, quantum computing has lingered on the edges of industry conversation, fascinating but often dismissed as too theoretical. Like early AI, cloud computing, and the internet, it is quietly maturing, poised to reshape markets before most leaders notice. Unlike sudden disruptions, its impact will integrate gradually into existing systems and decision-making. The real question for today’s leaders isn’t whether quantum computing will matter, but whether they will recognize its implications early enough to prepare.

What Quantum Computing Actually Does

Quantum computing addresses a fundamental limitation of traditional computers: linear processing growth. Classical computers evaluate possibilities one step at a time, rapidly but sequentially. Quantum computers, using qubits that can represent 0 and 1 simultaneously, explore millions of combinations in parallel. The difference is exponential, not incremental.

Consider unlocking a safe:

A classical computer tests one key at a time.

A quantum computer effectively tests all keys at once.

This enables quantum systems to solve optimization problems, run complex simulations, and build probabilistic models that classical computing cannot handle efficiently. Most businesses won’t operate quantum computers directly. Instead, they will rely on solutions that embed quantum algorithms, quietly as part of enterprise infrastructure, shaping competitiveness, resilience, and trust.

Figure: Quantum readiness evolves through awareness, governance, integration, and competitive advantage, requiring coordinated leadership across technology, security, skills, and delivery.

Why This Matters Beyond Tech Giants

Quantum computing is often seen as the domain of global banks, pharma giants, or defense labs. While those sectors gain the most dramatic advantages, smaller companies will feel the effects sooner than expected.

Software Vendors Will Change

Enterprise systems, finance, inventory, booking engines, CRM, logistics, will integrate quantum-enhanced modules. Businesses won’t buy quantum computers; they’ll subscribe to software leveraging quantum optimization or quantum-inspired modeling.

Decision-Making Will Become Uneven

Companies with quantum-powered forecasting, pricing, and supply chain analytics will act faster and more accurately. Those without it will lag, reacting rather than anticipating.

Customer Expectations Will Shift

As services become more predictive and precise, ranging from itineraries to energy management and hyper-targeted marketing, customers will see accuracy as the new baseline.

Quantum computing won’t revolutionize industries overnight, but it will redefine competitiveness.

Industry Examples: Quantum in Practice

Hospitality and Travel

Quantum algorithms optimize dynamic pricing, forecast occupancy, and improve staffing and energy efficiency, even for mid-size hotel groups.

IT and Digital Services

Cloud providers now offer “quantum-ready” environments. Agencies and consultancies will need quantum-safe encryption and hybrid architecture expertise to meet client expectations.

Logistics and Transportation

Fleet routing, delivery scheduling, and warehouse optimization benefit from quantum modeling combined with real-time data, transforming cost structures.

Retail and Consumer Analytics

Quantum-enhanced modeling will improve demand forecasting, market basket analysis, and personalized campaigns.

Manufacturing and Maintenance

Quantum systems predict failure patterns across vast datasets, enabling preventative maintenance, reduced downtime, and lower costs.

In all cases, end users won’t “see” quantum computing; its value lies in the invisible improvements within analytics and automation.

Security in a Post-Quantum World

Quantum computing could break many current encryption standards protecting banking, email, and digital identity. While a major breach isn’t imminent, regulators and cybersecurity firms are transitioning toward quantum-resistant algorithms.

Leaders can act now by asking:

Are cloud providers and software vendors preparing for post-quantum security?

A simple question today can prevent critical vulnerabilities tomorrow. Quantum computing does not introduce entirely new risks. It accelerates existing ones beyond the limits of current control models.

Macroeconomics, Regulation, and the State

Quantum computing will enhance government capabilities, enabling precise modeling of taxation, environmental impact, and economic systems.

Implications for Businesses:

Regulation will become more dynamic, data-driven, and predictive.

Compliance may shift from static frameworks to continuous, evidence-based alignment with national priorities, particularly in sustainability, taxation, and resource management.

Enterprises will need to operate transparently and adaptively within these increasingly precise regulatory environments.

What Leaders Should Begin Doing Now

Stay Curious, Not Reactive

Quantum computing evolves gradually. Leaders don’t need deep physics knowledge but must track vendor and competitor developments. Ask the Right Questions of Technology Providers Are you developing quantum-ready or quantum-inspired solutions?

How are you preparing for quantum-safe encryption?

Which processes will benefit from quantum optimization?

Vendors who can answer these are likely to be future strategic partners.

Strengthen Digital Foundations

Quantum amplifies digital transformation; it doesn’t replace it. Companies with fragmented data or legacy systems must fix these before adopting quantum-enabled solutions. Invest in Skills and Awareness

Teams should understand why changes are happening, especially in cybersecurity, analytics, and AI. Even basic quantum literacy improves readiness.

Governments and regulators face the challenge of uneven readiness across suppliers and critical systems. Without coordination, quantum capability risks fragmentation, creating advantage for some and systemic vulnerability for others.

The Timeline: Evolution, Not Explosion

Quantum computing is not poised for mass deployment tomorrow. Most credible estimates suggest a five-to-ten-year horizon before meaningful commercial adoption becomes mainstream. Signs are already visible:

Cloud platforms experimenting with hybrid quantum-classical environments.

Banks and pharmaceuticals running quantum simulations.

Cybersecurity firms implementing quantum-resistant encryption.

Enterprise software vendors building early quantum-inspired features.

Disruption builds slowly, then accelerates.

Looking Ahead

Quantum computing will not replace traditional systems; it extends them. Optimization, forecasting, and strategic modeling will expand beyond current limits.

For global enterprises, quantum opens a frontier of innovation.

For smaller organizations, it offers early access to smarter analytics and stronger security.

Leaders who succeed will recognize quantum as a long-horizon capability shift, managing readiness as a program with governance, assurance, and delivery structures long before quantum becomes publicly visible.

Quantum computing won’t replace your business, but it may redefine how it competes.

About the Authors

Dr. Maira Zhunussova is an environmental strategist and Associate Professor at the Civil Aviation Academy in Almaty. A former Vice Minister at the Ministry of Environment of Kazakhstan, she has worked across government and major energy projects, including Shell and NCOC, specialising in environmental policy, modelling, and AI-supported environmental management.

linkedin.com/in/maira-zhunussova

Jordan Richards is a digital transformation and knowledge governance advisor with over 20 years of international experience across Oil & Gas, government, and regulated sectors. He works with senior leaders to align AI, enterprise architecture, and institutional knowledge with accountable governance, operational performance, and long-term resilience.

linkedin.com/in/jordanrichards

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Jordan Richards

Founder and CEO, Tacitous

Email: contactus@tacitous.com

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