Breaking the High Fuel Price Barrier! OMODA&JAECOO’s Tests Prove Real Fuel Efficiency

Currently, global oil prices continue to rise, and the escalating cost of vehicle ownership has become a widespread concern for households worldwide. Against this backdrop, OMODA&JAECOO has conducted global cross-terrain endurance tests powered by its SHS Super Hybrid System, delivering real-world data to provide truly fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and reliable mobility solutions. Recently, the brand’s cross-terrain test in Ecuador delivered outstanding results, and in April, it will launch a nine-country media “Super Hybrid Marathon” endurance test to further validate the robust capabilities of its hybrid technology.

Defying High Fuel Costs: Real-World Plateau Test Proves Low Consumption, Saves on Every Kilometer

From March 28–30, 2026, OMODA&JAECOO completed a cross-terrain endurance test in Ecuador, inviting five automotive media outlets and two celebrity KOLs to participate. Driving three JAECOO 7 SHS-P models and one OMODA 5 SHS-H vehicles, the team departed from Quito, passed through Cuenca and Tena, and arrived in San Pablo, facing challenges such as high altitudes, continuous curves, and hot, humid conditions. During this test, the OMODA&JAECOO SHS Super Hybrid System were fully demonstrated. Both models successfully achieved their long-range targets, showcasing their core advantages of low fuel consumption and extended range.

The JAECOO 7 SHS-P achieved an outstanding single-charge range of 1,340 kilometers, with a real-world fuel efficiency of approximately 4.48L/km, demonstrating exceptional competitiveness in its segment. Based on current fuel prices, driving 1,000 kilometers costs nearly 40% less than a traditional gasoline vehicle. For an annual mileage of 20,000 kilometers, this translates to savings of 800–1,000 euros—funds that can be directly allocated to practical expenses such as travel and daily expenses .

The OMODA 5 SHS-H requires no charging, effectively eliminating range anxiety. In this test, the model achieved a range of 1,001 kilometers, with a fuel efficiency of approximately 5.1L/km, outperforming the 6-7 km/L efficiency of comparable gasoline-powered SUVs. Based on an annual mileage of 15,000 kilometers, it delivers substantial yearly fuel savings. For users who commute daily or take trips on weekends, the reduction in monthly fuel costs is immediately noticeable.

Consistent Performance Across All Conditions: Proven by Global Users

OMODA&JAECOO’s SHS hybrid models have already proven their strength through extensive real-world testing across multiple countries and road conditions. To date, 114 media outlets from 16 countries have participated in road testing, accumulating over 100,000 kilometers, delivering impressive results across diverse climates and terrains.

In Mexico, under complex elevation changes and road conditions, the tested combined range reached 1,613.1 kilometers; in Southeast Asia, in hot, rainy, and high-humidity environments, the tested range reached 1,427 kilometers; across seven European countries, on a mix of expressways, hilly terrain, and historic city streets, the combined range exceeded 1,353 kilometers; in Brazil, on tropical highlands and winding roads, the actual range reached 1,453.9 kilometers; in Poland, under low temperatures and full-load conditions, the range still reached 1,260 kilometers.

These figures demonstrate that regardless of location or road conditions, OMODA&JAECOO’s SHS hybrid models deliver stable and consistent performance, eliminating range anxiety. For long-distance travel, less frequent refueling, shorter travel time, and greater peace of mind become a reality.

Global sales figures also reflect strong market acceptance. OMODA&JAECOO has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. In the European market, models equipped with SHS hybrid technology have shown particularly strong performance.

According to Autovista24, a leading media platform outlet under J.D. Power, as of January 2026, JAECOO’s share of the European plug-in hybrid market reached 4.1%, with monthly deliveries exceeding 4,000 units, ranking second in the European PHEV segment. Behind these figures are real choices made by users across different countries and usage scenarios.

In an era of high fuel prices, what users need isn’t flashy concepts, but truly fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and reliable mobility solutions. The OMODA&JAECOO SHS has proven its maturity and reliability of hybrid technology through real-world testing data—from Ecuador’s rugged mountain roads to Europe’s expressways, and from Southeast Asia’s humid rainforests to Poland’s freezing temperatures. This proven capability continues to evolve. During the Chery International Business Summit in April, OMODA & JAECOO will simultaneously launch a nine-country media “Super Hybrid Marathon” — an HEV long-distance test. With another determined effort, they are set to achieve even better real-world results, highly anticipated by global users. This will bring users lower daily expenses, less refueling hassle, and a sense of ease with every trip.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Note:

Availability of certain features may vary by market. Final vehicle specifications and feature availability are subject to local regulations and actual market delivery.

SHS-P，P stands for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

SHS-H，H stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle